New research that set out to analyze the temperatures at which people living with diabetes store their insulin is now warning against the perils of improper storage for the quality and effectiveness of the hormone.

More than 30 million people in the United States are currently living with diabetes.

Around 95 percent of these people have type 2 diabetes.

People with type 1 diabetes need to have insulin injections or have insulin delivered with a pump in order to survive.

Though some people with type 2 diabetes can control their blood sugar levels using lifestyle changes and medication, many of them also resort to insulin to regulate blood sugar.

Insulin is absolutely vital for helping cells get access to glucose and use it for energy. Without it, the person’s blood sugar levels skyrocket, leading to hyperglycemia.

According to estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as many as 2.9 million U.S. individuals take only insulin, and another 3.1 million take insulin in addition to their medication.

A new study, however, suggests that many of these people might not get the full benefits from their insulin therapy; the hormone may be stored at incorrect temperatures in people’s domestic fridges, which could make it less effective.

It was led by Dr. Katarina Braune from Charité – Universitaetsmedizin Berlin in Germany alongside Prof. Lutz Heinemann, from Sciences & Co in Paris, France, and the digital health company MedAngel BV.

Dr. Braune and colleagues presented their findings at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes Annual Meeting, held in Berlin, Germany.