In the treatment of melanoma, tumor cells sometimes develop a resistance to anticancer drugs. A new study asks whether an antibiotic may provide extra firepower to bolster existing treatments. Melanoma is a type of skin cancer that develops from melanocytes. These are cells that contain pigment. It is one of the most common cancers to affect young adults. Accounting for about 1 percent of skin cancers, specialists diagnose more than 90,000 new melanomas each year in the United States. Worryingly, melanoma rates have been slowly climbing over the past 30 years. Many cases are successfully treated but, because of the steady rise in prevalence, it is increasingly important to design the most effective treatment possible.

Picking off the troublemakers In melanoma tumors, cells differ; some are highly susceptible to existing cancer treatments, such as BRAF and MEK inhibitors, while others quickly become resistant to these drugs, supporting the growth and spread of the tumor. Finding ways to tackle these most troublesome cancer cells is of utmost importance. Scientists previously showed that the most difficult-to-treat cells produce particularly high levels of an enzyme called aldehyde dehydrogenase 1 (ALDH1). Using this as a starting point, experts sought ways to block ALDH1 production, and the new study pushes the boat out further, aiming to weed out and destroy all cells that secrete high levels of ALDH1. The team — at the Medical Research Council Institute of Genetics and Molecular Medicine at the University of Edinburgh in the United Kingdom — focused on nifuroxazide, an antibiotic. It was initially patented in the 1960s and is typically used to treat colitis and diarrhea . Their findings were published this week in the journal Cell Chemical Biology.