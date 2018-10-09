The existing drug estradiol can inhibit tumor growth in a subtype of triple-negative breast cancer. The researchers may soon test the repurposed drug in a phase II clinical trial.

New findings may improve patient outcomes, as an existing drug inhibits the growth of an aggressive form of breast cancer.

Triple-negative breast cancer is an aggressive form of breast cancer wherein tumors lack expression of three proteins.

The three are estrogen receptor, progesterone receptor, and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).

Triple-negative breast cancer is able to grow and spread more quickly than other forms of breast cancer.

Also, because its cancer cells lack hormone receptors, specialists cannot treat them with hormone therapy. The only treatment for these types of cancer is chemotherapy.

New research, however, has revealed that an existing drug could be repurposed to treat some of the people with this form of breast cancer.

Researchers led by John Hawse, Ph.D., a molecular biologist at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, tested the effects of estradiol on a subtype of triple-negative breast cancer tumors.

