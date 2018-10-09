How soon can you get pregnant after giving birth?

Last reviewed Last reviewed Tue 9 Oct 2018
By Zawn Villines
Reviewed by
Myths about postpartum fertility are widespread. From rumors that it is impossible to get pregnant while breastfeeding to beliefs that the body will not get pregnant until it is "ready," it can be hard to get the facts.

While unlikely, it is possible to get pregnant less than 6 weeks after having a baby. However, it is impossible until a woman ovulates again. The point at which ovulation happens varies from person to person, which means some women could get pregnant earlier than others.

Sometimes, ovulation happens before a period, so it is also possible for a woman to get pregnant before having the first postpartum period.

In this article, learn more about how soon a woman can get pregnant after having a baby, as well as how long to wait, and the possible risks of pregnancies that are too close together.

Ovulation and the first postpartum period?

how soon can you get pregnant after baby
Most women resume ovulation between 45 to 94 days after giving birth.

Ovulation occurs when an ovary releases an egg for fertilization. If the egg is unfertilized, the body expels the egg, the uterine lining, and blood in a menstrual period. Ovulation must occur for a woman to get pregnant, and regular periods are a sign that a woman has ovulated.

A 2011 review of previous studies found that women ovulate for the first time between 45 to 94 days after giving birth. Most women did not begin ovulating until at least 6 weeks after childbirth, but a few ovulated sooner.

Usually, women who are not breastfeeding ovulate sooner after giving birth than women who do breastfeed.

However, a woman's first ovulation cycle might occur before she gets her first postpartum period. This means that it is possible for a woman to get pregnant before menstruation begins again.

Pregnancy causes many hormonal shifts, and it takes the body time to get back to normal. For many women, their first few postpartum periods are irregular.

Can you get pregnant while breastfeeding?

Breastfeeding often prevents ovulation, but this is not always the case. However, women who breastfeed their infants exclusively for 6 months are less likely to ovulate during this time than women who do not breastfeed.

Some women use breastfeeding as a birth control method. Doctors call this the lactational amenorrhea method (LAM). Amenorrhea means a lack of menstruation.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the following three factors must be present for LAM to have the best chance at preventing pregnancy:

  1. The baby must be younger than 6 months old. After 6 months, breastfeeding often becomes less frequent, increasing the risk that ovulation will return.
  2. The mother must be exclusively or almost exclusively breastfeeding. Giving formula or other foods to the baby increases the time between breastfeeding sessions. Breastfeeding on demand with intervals of no more than 4–6 hours between feedings is the most effective strategy.
  3. The woman's period must not have returned. While not all menstruating women are fertile, the return of a woman's period suggests the body is preparing to ovulate.

Research on the effectiveness of the LAM is mixed. One major challenge of this method is that it is difficult to use correctly. Traveling away from the baby overnight or spending long days at work can create gaps in breastfeeding that make this method less effective.

According to Planned Parenthood, LAM is about 98 percent effective when people use this method in the first 6 months after the baby is born.

After 6 months postpartum, LAM is less effective. Women who are not considering another pregnancy might think about starting to use another contraceptive method.

Birth control while breastfeeding: What options are safe?
Birth control while breastfeeding: What options are safe?
Learn about which birth control methods to use while breastfeeding.
Read now

How long to wait to try for another pregnancy

how soon can you get pregnant after baby 24 months
The World Health Organization advise waiting 24 months before trying for another baby.

Getting pregnant again too soon after giving birth increases the risk of adverse outcomes for both the woman and baby. Recovering from birth takes time, especially if there were complications.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the safest option is to wait 24 months before trying for another baby. The charity March of Dimes suggests waiting at least 18 months.

Women who have had a pregnancy loss, stillbirth, hemorrhage, or surgical birth may need to wait longer. Talk to a midwife or doctor for help timing the next pregnancy.

Takeaway

Some women cannot imagine having another baby after giving birth, while others cannot wait to start planning for another.

There is no right or wrong way to feel about getting pregnant after childbirth. But practical considerations — including whether pregnancy might disrupt breastfeeding, and the safety of a pregnancy soon after birth — should play a role in the decision.

Also, recommendations for when it is safe to have sex after giving birth vary. In general, it is best to wait until postpartum bleeding has stopped, pain has disappeared, and a woman wants to have sex.

Consider using the final postpartum doctor's visit as a chance to discuss birth control options and ask questions about fertility, as well as any concerns about having sex.

Women have many options for preventing pregnancy, including condoms and hormonal contraceptives that are safe to use while breastfeeding. In many cases, the LAM method will be effective for the first 6 months postpartum.

Related coverage

Can you get pregnant right after stopping the pill? The pill prevents pregnancy, but what happens when you stop using it? This article looks at how soon you can become pregnant after stopping the pill. Find out more about how the pill works, what research says about stopping, and who is most likely to conceive as soon as they stop taking the pill. Read now
Can a person get pregnant while taking the pill? Birth control pills are generally very effective when a person takes them correctly and consistently. However, some things can reduce the pill’s effectiveness and increase the risk of unintended pregnancy, including missing pill days, vomiting, and taking certain medications. Learn more here. Read now
What to avoid during pregnancy Pregnant women can continue with many of their prepregnancy activities. However, to maintain the health of the developing fetus, there are some things that it is essential to avoid. In this article, learn about the things not to do while pregnant, including which foods, substances, medicines, and activities to avoid. Read now
Is it menopause or pregnancy? Menopause and pregnancy both involve hormonal changes, and the signs can be similar. In both cases, menstruation ceases, and there may be other similar symptoms, such as mood changes or light spotting. We take a look at how to determine if you are pregnant or approaching menopause, and what to do next in each case. Read now
Is it possible to get pregnant while on birth control? Although some forms of birth control are nearly 100 percent effective, they can fail sometimes. In this article, we explain why different types of birth control fail and discuss the percentage of women who get pregnant while using birth control. We also cover the early symptoms of pregnancy and when to see a doctor. Read now
Pregnancy / Obstetrics
Fertility Women's Health / Gynecology

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Tue 9 October 2018.

    Visit our Pregnancy / Obstetrics category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Pregnancy / Obstetrics.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Villines, Zawn. "How soon can you get pregnant after giving birth?." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 9 Oct. 2018. Web.
    9 Oct. 2018. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/323286.php>

    APA
    Villines, Z. (2018, October 9). "How soon can you get pregnant after giving birth?." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Popular in: Pregnancy / Obstetrics

Scroll to top