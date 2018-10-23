Limited contact with gasoline is usually harmless. However, gasoline and its vapors are toxic, and extended exposure to them can seriously damage a person's health.

Gasoline is a human-made substance that people use primarily to fuel vehicles and other machines that use an engine.

If a person gets exposure to gasoline or gasoline vapors in large amounts or over an extended period, it can cause serious health complications. Ingesting even a small quantity of gasoline can be fatal.

If someone in the United States suspects gasoline exposure or poisoning, they should immediately call Poison Control on 1-800-222-1222, and an expert will provide care instructions. If symptoms are severe, they should also call 911 or visit the nearest hospital.

In this article, we look at how gasoline can affect a person's health, including the symptoms and causes of gasoline poisoning.

Why is gasoline bad for people's health?



The primary use of gasoline is as a fuel for cars.

Gasoline is a toxic and extremely flammable liquid. At room temperature, gasoline is usually colorless or pale brown or pink.

Gasoline contains approximately 150 different chemicals, but it primarily comprises compounds called hydrocarbons, which include alkenes, benzene, toluene, and xylenes.

When even small quantities of hydrocarbons enter the bloodstream, this can reduce the functioning of the central nervous system (CNS) and cause organ damage.

Gasoline is not just toxic when people ingest it. It can also cause damage to the skin, eyes, and lungs when a person comes into contact with gasoline liquid or the fumes or vapors of gasoline.

Burning gasoline releases several harmful chemicals, one of which is carbon monoxide. Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas that can be deadly when people inhale it in high concentrations or for a prolonged time.

For this reason, it is never safe to run a car or use gas-fuelled machines or tools in an enclosed area.

Symptoms of gasoline poisoning

Gasoline exposure can reduce the functioning of the CNS and damage organs. The symptoms of gasoline poisoning depend on a few factors, such as:

whether a person has touched, swallowed, or inhaled gasoline

how much gasoline they had exposure to

the length of exposure

their age, body weight, and sex

whether they also had exposure to other chemicals

Symptoms of gasoline inhalation

Inhaling gasoline vapors can irritate the sensitive lung tissues, and a number of the chemicals can enter the bloodstream.

Once in the bloodstream, some of these chemicals can make it difficult for the body to move oxygen around the body tissues, causing healthy tissue to die.

Symptoms that commonly occur following gasoline vapor exposure include:

dizziness or lightheadedness

a headache

flushing of the face

coughing or wheezing

staggering

slurred speech

blurred vision

weakness

difficulty breathing

convulsions

coma

heart arrhythmia

heart failure

Symptoms of skin exposure to gasoline

Getting a small amount of gasoline on the skin for a short period is usually harmless. The skin does not readily absorb the chemicals in gasoline. However, if gasoline remains on the skin or clothing for a few hours, it can enter the skin.

Symptoms of skin and eye exposure to gasoline include:

mild skin irritation

skin inflammation

cracking, blistering, or peeling skin

pus-like discharge

first- and second-degree burns

temporary loss of vision, pain, and discharge if it enters the eye

Symptoms of gasoline ingestion

The gastrointestinal tract does not absorb gasoline as easily as the lungs do, but ingesting gasoline can be fatal.

In adults, 20–50 grams (g) of gasoline, which is fewer than 2 ounces (oz), can cause severe intoxication, and around 350 g (12 oz) can kill a person who weighs 70 kilograms. In children, ingesting 10–15 g (up to half an ounce) of gasoline can be fatal.

Symptoms of ingesting gasoline include:

vomiting

heartburn

drowsiness

vertigo

slurred speech

flushing of the face

staggering

weakness

blurred vision

confusion

convulsions

loss of consciousness

lung and internal organ hemorrhaging

heart failure

When someone swallows gasoline, they may also experience lung damage if the gasoline in their stomach travels to the lung while they are vomiting.

Causes of gasoline poisoning



People working around gasoline on a regular basis are at risk of gasoline poisoning.

Most people only come into contact with gasoline and gasoline vapors at the gas station or while using their lawnmower.

People who work with machinery have a higher risk of health problems because they have daily exposure to gasoline, gasoline vapors, or other fuels, such as diesel and kerosene.

Examples of these jobs include:

gas station workers

garage workers and mechanics

gasoline pipeline workers

marine loading dock workers and bulk loading terminal workers

people who service and remove underground gas storage tanks

gasoline truck drivers

workers who identify and clean up gas spills and leaks

gas refinery workers

farmers

lawn care providers

toll booth workers

miners and railroad workers

people who operate heavy machinery

Over time, gas pipelines and tanks may leak small amounts of gasoline into the groundwater.

Normal purification processes typically remove these trace levels of gasoline, but some people may occasionally come into contact with contaminated water. These people include those who use water from wells to drink, bathe, or both.

Children are more likely to experience serious side effects from gasoline because they:

absorb more gasoline vapors due to a greater surface area in the lungs

are generally shorter than adults, and vapor concentrations are higher closer to the ground

are more likely to ingest toxins accidentally

do not recognize the signs or smells of exposure as well as an adult might

Consequences of chronic gasoline exposure

If very severe, exposure to gasoline or gasoline vapors can cause permanent organ damage, coma, or death.

Scientists have linked continuous exposure to gasoline vapors for 2 years to liver and kidney cancer in animal studies. However, there is not currently enough scientific evidence to prove that gasoline vapour exposure causes these cancers in humans.

Chronic inhalation of gasoline, such as inhaling gasoline vapors, can cause a wide range of symptoms, including sudden death.

Symptoms of chronic gasoline abuse include:

irritability

impaired gait when walking

memory loss

nausea

tremors

involuntary eye movements

seizures

muscle spasms

hallucinations

altered vision

confusion

drowsiness

insomnia

poor appetite

Over time, chronic gasoline abuse can cause more severe and sometimes permanent health problems, such as:

kidney disease

nerve disorders

brain disease

muscular degeneration

behavioral and intellectual challenges

Prolonged skin contact with gasoline can affect the skin's natural protective layers. This damage can result in skin peeling and cracking, which can cause scarring in severe cases.

Chronic or severe exposure to fuel products made from gasoline, such as diesel and benzenes, may also cause severe health complications, including several types of cancer and organ damage.

What to do about suspected gasoline poisoning

If a person suspects gasoline poisoning, regardless of the exposure route, they should immediately call Poison Control on 1-800-222-1222. If symptoms are severe, they should also call 911.

Treatment

There is no antidote for gasoline exposure or poisoning. Once someone is in the hospital, doctors can provide medications and supportive therapy to ensure that a person's heart and lungs function correctly and that they are hydrated.

People should never attempt to treat themselves or others at home.

There are, however, a few general steps that people can follow to help reduce the risk of developing more serious symptoms:

Move to a well-ventilated area and then call Poison Control if strong gasoline vapors are present.

Remove all clothing that has come into contact with the gasoline and get in the shower. Rinse thoroughly with powerful running water and soap for at least 15 minutes.

If the skin is red, blistering, or irritated, call Poison Control. Seek medical attention immediately if these symptoms are severe.

If gasoline gets in the eye, rinse it with running water for at least 15–20 minutes while blinking frequently. Call Poison Control after rinsing the eye thoroughly.

If someone has swallowed gasoline, they should call Poison Control. They should slowly drink water if they can swallow and are not having convulsions. Never encourage someone to vomit.

Outlook



Gasoline poisoning can cause kidney failure.

With proper medical attention, minor CNS symptoms go away after the body has cleared the toxins, although it can take a few weeks for the kidneys to heal.

If a person washes it off quickly, gasoline usually does not cause significant skin complications.

Severe gasoline exposure of any kind can be fatal. The long-term consequences of this exposure can be significant. They include:

lung damage

kidney failure

loss of vision

severe scarring

intestinal damage

food pipe, mouth, and throat damage

How to prevent gasoline poisoning

People can usually prevent exposure to gasoline vapors by avoiding places where they might encounter gasoline fumes.

People with jobs that expose them to gasoline regularly should always follow proper precautions, such as wearing protective clothing or masks.

Those who work around gasoline can practice good safety habits on site and when handling or storing gasoline, such as:

avoiding standing close to exhaust pipes

wearing gloves and protective clothing or masks when handling gasoline for extended periods

washing the hands thoroughly as soon as any gasoline gets on the skin

keeping gasoline and gasoline products stored in a safe place that children cannot access

avoiding purposefully sniffing or huffing gasoline

booking regular gasoline pipe checks and services

avoiding using gasoline-powered machines, such as cars or power tools, in an enclosed area without proper ventilation

practicing gasoline safety habits when handling or storing other products that contain hydrocarbons, such as motor oil, kerosene, lighter fluid, and diesel

Many people do not know if they have gasoline pipelines running through their property. People can access a national pipeline mapping system through the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration website.

People who work around gasoline should talk with a doctor about ways to reduce the risk of long-term health consequences. People should also tell their doctor about any symptoms of overexposure as soon as they develop.

Summary

Limited gasoline exposure should not cause significant health problems. However, gasoline and gasoline vapors are toxic, and too much exposure to them can be deadly.

There are no home remedies or medical treatments for gasoline poisoning. There are only supportive therapies.

If someone suspects gasoline poisoning, they should always call Poison Control, which people in the U.S. can reach by calling 1-800-222-1222.

It is vital to call for help immediately if someone is unconscious or having a seizure.