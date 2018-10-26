Opioids provide pain relief for people with many conditions, including later-stage cancer. However, these drugs can also have adverse effects, including constipation.

People use opioids to manage severe pain. Opioid-induced constipation (OIC) can cause further discomfort, which can affect a person's quality of life.

However, treatment is often available through natural means or in the form of over-the-counter or prescription medication.

Read on to learn more about the link between opioids and constipation.

How do opioids cause constipation?

Opioids are a medication that are useful for treating severe pain, especially during the later stages of cancer.

They contain substances such as morphine, codeine, oxycodone, and methadone.



Opioids offer effective pain relief, but they can also cause constipation.

Some brand names of these drugs include:

Kadian

Avinza

OxyContin

Percodan

Demerol

Vicodin

Percocet

Lomotil

Opioids bind to specific proteins in the body called opioid receptors. These are present in the brain, spinal cord, and gastrointestinal tract.

By binding to these receptors, opioids block the brain's ability to perceive pain.

However, opioids also depress, or slow down, the central nervous system.

The central nervous system is responsible for the pain response, but it also controls the body's movements, including the involuntary movements that make digestion possible.

For this reason, opioid use can result in constipation.

Symptoms

Common physical symptoms of opioid-induced constipation (OIC) include:

dry, hard stools

difficulty defecating, which can result in straining, forcing, and pain

a constant feeling of needing to use the bathroom

bloating, distention, or bulging in the abdomen

abdominal tenderness

nausea and vomiting

tiredness and lethargy

appetite loss

depression

Treatment

There are many ways to ease constipation that results from opioid use.

Home remedies

Some natural ways to alleviate constipation include:

drinking more fluid

consuming more fiber

getting some or more exercise, if possible

taking time to use the bathroom without feeling hurried

Medications



A doctor may offer laxatives or other treatment to prevent constipation when they prescribe the opioids.

Over-the-counter and prescription medications can also help.

As constipation is a common side effect of opioid use, a doctor may prescribe medication to prevent it when they prescribe the opioid. This can prevent the problem from developing.

Options include:

osmotic laxatives, which soften the stool by increasing the amount of water in the intestines

emollients or lubricants, which soften and lubricate the stool

stimulant cathartics, which promote movement in the intestines

prostaglandins or prokinetic drugs, which increase the bulk and movement of the stool by changing how the intestines absorb water and electrolytes

medications that block the effects of opioids on the bowel and help ease constipation

Herbal remedies

Some natural ingredients may also relieve opioid-induced constipation.

Senna, for example, is available in teas, remedies, and pharmaceutical preparations. However, doctors usually only recommend taking senna for occasional constipation.

Also, aloe vera is a traditional ingredient in constipation remedies. However, these are no longer sold over the counter in the United States, because their safety and effectiveness are uncertain.

Speak to a doctor before taking an herbal remedy, because some remedies can interfere with medications.

Who uses opioids?

Doctors prescribe opioids to treat chronic pain.

They also frequently prescribe opioids as a palliative element of cancer treatment.

Palliative cancer care

Doctors often prescribe opioid medications for people with cancer, especially when the disease is in later stages.

In 2017, researchers published the results of an investigation into how types and dosages of opioid prescriptions changed over a 6-year period for people with cancer.

The researchers studied 750 relevant U.S. health records for 2010–2015. Their findings suggest that pain affects:

about 39 percent of people who have survived cancer

around 55 percent of people who are currently receiving treatment for cancer

about 66 percent of people with cancer that is in an advanced, metastatic, or terminal stage

Conditions that cause chronic pain

Doctors may also prescribe opioids to treat:

back pain

joint pain

degenerative joint disease

fibromyalgia

headaches

According to research from 2008, almost 90 percent of people with moderate or severe chronic pain use opioids as treatment.

Results of various studies suggest that opioid-induced constipation affects 41–81 percent of people with chronic pain that does not result from cancer.

Other side effects of opioids

Opioids can have other serious adverse effects, including:

drowsiness

nausea

slower breathing and general depression of the respiratory system

There is also a risk of dependence, overdose, and misuse.

As a result, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have expressed concern about overprescription of these types of drugs.

Takeaway

Anyone who is using opioid medication for pain relief should be aware that constipation is a common side effect.

Drinking plenty of water, eating high-fiber foods, and keeping active, where possible, can help reduce the impact.

If these are not enough, a doctor will be able to recommend some treatment options.