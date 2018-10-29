11 healthful alternatives to wheat bread

By Kat Gal
There are various reasons why a person may wish to avoid or eat less wheat bread. Fortunately, there are many healthful wheat-free alternatives to choose from.

People who may wish to avoid wheat-based bread include:

  • Those with celiac disease, an autoimmune condition causing digestive symptoms in reaction to eating foods containing gluten, such as wheat-based products.
  • Those with other types of wheat or gluten intolerances or allergies.
  • Those who are following a low carb diet.
  • Those who do not like the taste of wheat bread.
  • Those who have made a personal choice to avoid wheat bread for another reason.

Many wheat-free bread alternatives are available, allowing those following a reduced-wheat or wheat-free diet to enjoy their favorite sandwiches, wraps, toasts, and pizzas.

In this article, we look at 11 alternatives to bread made from wheat. Most of these alternatives are entirely gluten-free, and many are also low-carb.

1. Rye bread

Ways to replace bread rye
Rye bread is rich in fiber.

Rye bread is darker, denser bread than wheat bread and is rich in fiber.

Pros:

  • available in most supermarkets and bakeries
  • relatively simple to bake at home

Cons:

  • stronger and more acquired taste
  • not gluten-free or suitable for those with celiac disease, gluten intolerance or allergy, or other reason to avoid gluten

Try this recipe for homemade rye bread. Rye flour is also available to purchase online.

2. Sourdough bread

People make sourdough bread from fermented grains, making digestion easier than many other breads.

While bakers use wheat in many sourdough breads, people can also find or bake sourdough bread from rye or gluten-free flour.

Pros:

  • longer fermentation process may make nutrients more available and aid digestion
  • gluten-free flour can be used when making gluten-free sourdough bread
  • people can bake it at home
  • contains probiotics, which support healthy gut bacteria

Cons:

  • has a sour and more acquired taste
  • sweet toppings, such as jam or honey, may not work with the sour taste
  • not all is gluten-free, and grocery stores tend to stock wheat-based sourdough bread

Try this recipe for making a gluten-free sourdough starter.

3. Corn tortillas

Corn tortillas are tortillas produced from corn, making them an excellent gluten-free, high-fiber option. People use them for tacos and other Mexican dishes, but also as wraps and pizza bases.

Pros:

  • gluten-free
  • widely available
  • easy to find when eating out
  • easy to make at home
  • lower carbs and calories than wheat alternatives

Cons:

  • look and feel very different to wheat bread
  • not suitable for people with corn intolerance or allergy

Use this recipe for homemade corn tortillas. Corn flour is available to purchase online.

4. Gluten-free bread

Ways to replace bread gluten free
Some stores sell many varieties of gluten-free bread.

Gluten-free bread is the simplest way to avoid wheat and gluten.

Pros:

  • both gluten-free bread and gluten-free flour are readily available
  • easy to make at home
  • many types, brands, and recipe options to choose from

Cons:

  • gluten-free bread tastes different to wheat bread
  • needs more ingredients than wheat bread

Try this recipe for homemade gluten-free bread. Gluten-free flour is available online.

5. Gluten-free multiseed bread

Multiseed bread is a dense bread containing a variety of different seeds.

Pros:

  • gluten-free
  • seeds are a good source of protein and healthy fats
  • simple to make

Cons:

  • often not available when eating out or at supermarkets
  • typically, a denser bread than wheat bread

Try this recipe for gluten-free multiseed bread.

Is a gluten-free diet good for your health?
Is a gluten-free diet good for your health?
Learn more about how to go gluten-free and the risk and benefits of doing so here.
Read now

6. Sprouted bread

People make sprouted bread from grains they have allowed to germinate or sprout. Sprouted grains can include:

  • wheat
  • millet
  • spelt
  • barley
  • soybeans
  • lentils

There are gluten-free and wheat-free sprouted bread options that do not include any wheat or gluten-containing grains.

Pros:

  • sprouted grains may make the bread easier to digest
  • gluten-free varieties are available
  • often available at supermarkets
  • people can make it at home

Cons:

  • many sprouted breads contain wheat and gluten so be sure to read the labels
  • less available when eating out
  • more difficult to make than some other types of bread

Try this recipe for gluten-free sprouted bread. Sprouted grain flour is available online.

7. Lettuce and leafy greens

Big leafy greens, such as lettuce, collard greens, and kale can be a great substitution for wraps and bread. People can just top or fill large leaves with any toppings, including veggies, cheese, meat, avocados, and hummus. Then they only have to roll the leaves up, fold them, or eat them flat.

Pros:

  • high in nutrients and low in calories
  • gluten-free
  • low in carbs
  • readily available

Cons:

  • do not taste like bread
  • can be messier than bread

Try these lettuce wrap ideas.

8. Sweet potatoes

Ways to replace bread sweet potato
Sweet potatoes are a nutrient-rich alternative to bread.

Sweet potato slices can be an excellent substitute for bread. They can be used with any toppings and can even be toasted.

Pros:

  • rich in nutrients and fiber
  • gluten-free
  • tasty and creative

Cons:

  • do not taste like bread

Try this recipe for sweet potato toast.

9. Vegetables

Some vegetables make an excellent substitute for bread. Eggplants, large mushrooms, and bell peppers can be used instead of buns and sliced bread. Cucumbers and carrots are excellent for dipping instead of breadsticks and wheat crackers.

Pros:

  • rich in nutrients and fiber
  • low in calories
  • gluten-free
  • lower in carbohydrates
  • tasty and creative

Cons:

  • do not taste like bread

10. Coconut flour and squash flatbread

Making flatbread with coconut flour and butternut squash, sweet potatoes, or pumpkin is a creative and tasty flatbread alternative to wheat bread.

Pros:

  • gluten-free
  • simple to make
  • filling

Cons:

  • not available at stores

Try this recipe for coconut flour and butternut squash flatbread. Coconut flour is available online.

11. Cauliflower pizza crust

Cauliflower pizza crust has become popular in recent years. People use grated cauliflowers, eggs, cheese, and spices when making these bases.

Pros:

  • gluten-free
  • easy to make
  • low-carb
  • some grocery stores sell frozen cauliflower pizza bases

Cons:

  • tastes different to regular pizza crust
  • includes eggs and dairy so unsuitable for vegans or those with dairy or eggs intolerances or allergies
  • not a substitute for sliced bread

Try this recipe for cauliflower pizza crust.

Summary

Wheat bread is part of many cultures and traditions and many people's diets. For those who need to or want to replace wheat bread, there are many healthful and nutritious alternatives to choose.

