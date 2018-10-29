Can aloe vera gel help treat eczema?

Aloe vera is a natural moisturizer. Many people find that aloe vera gel can hydrate and soothe eczema-damaged skin.

Eczema, also called atopic dermatitis, is a skin condition that causes patches of skin to become itchy and irritated. Treatments aim to keep the skin hydrated, reduce inflammation, and prevent skin infections.

Many people turn to natural remedies, such as aloe vera gel, to soothe patches of eczema.

In this article, we look at whether aloe vera gel is effective for eczema, how to use it, and the possible risks of using it. We also discuss other natural remedies for eczema.

Can aloe vera help relieve eczema?

Studies have found that aloe vera may treat eczema symptoms.

Many people recommend aloe vera as a natural, gentle moisturizer for dry skin. Few scientific studies have looked at aloe vera's effects on eczema, but some evidence shows promising results.

According to a 2015 systematic review study, aloe vera has the following properties that may help with the symptoms of eczema:

  • antioxidant
  • antimicrobial
  • immune-boosting
  • wound-healing

Eczema causes the skin to crack and bleed, making a person more likely to get skin infections. The antimicrobial effects of aloe vera may prevent these infections.

Aloe vera's wound-healing properties may help patches of broken skin to heal more quickly.

A small-scale 2017 study found that an ointment containing a mixture of aloe vera and chamomile may help relieve the symptoms of diaper dermatitis.

Natural treatments can reduce eczema symptoms, but there is no cure for the condition. For a person to prevent eczema, it is important to identify the specific causes and triggers and avoid them as much as possible. Talk to a doctor about how to treat and prevent eczema.

How to use aloe vera for eczema

People can use aloe vera products in the same way as other moisturizers. Apply the gel directly to the affected areas of skin and gently rub in.

First, clean the skin with unscented soap and water, then apply aloe vera to the eczema within 3 minutes to prevent the skin from drying out. Reapply twice per day or according to a doctor's recommendations.

Before using any new product, including aloe vera, try it out on a patch of skin first to check for potential allergies.

Which types of aloe vera are best?

Using aloe vera gel directly from the plant is safe.

For the most natural form of aloe vera, people can take the gel straight from the leaf of a live aloe vera plant.

People can also find aloe vera gels at drug stores and in online stores.

Look for products with a high concentration of pure aloe vera available, making sure that aloe vera is the first ingredient listed.

Use products with only natural ingredients, and without fragrance or alcohol, to avoid further irritation.

Combined treatments

Using other natural treatments alongside aloe vera may increase how effective the treatment is. There is no scientific research into how well different combinations of natural products work, but some people may notice improvements.

Before using any new natural remedy, talk to a doctor and try it on a small patch of skin first to test for skin irritation.

To use aloe vera and coconut oil:

  • combine one-third of a cup of aloe vera and half a cup of coconut oil
  • mix thoroughly
  • apply to the affected areas
  • store it in a glass container in the refrigerator

To use aloe vera and essential oils:

  • mix aloe vera gel with jojoba oil, olive oil, or tea tree oil
  • keep the mixture in a glass jar overnight
  • apply to the affected area

To use aloe vera with olive oil:

  • mix a tablespoon of aloe vera gel with a few drops of olive oil
  • apply to the affected area

To use aloe vera with turmeric:

  • mix a tablespoon of aloe vera gel with a pinch of turmeric
  • apply to the affected area
  • leave it for 20 minutes, then rinse well with water

Side effects and risks

Aloe vera is generally safe, but it can cause mild skin reactions, such as itching or burning, in some people.

To avoid side effects, use aloe vera on a small patch of skin first and check for any signs of irritation or allergies. If there are no signs of side effects within a day, use it in a larger area.

A person should see their doctor if they notice signs that their eczema has become infected. Symptoms of this include:

  • pus
  • increased inflammation
  • pain
  • increased redness
  • hot to touch

Aloe vera is safe to use for most infants and children, but caregivers should talk to a pediatrician before using new products with a child.

Other natural eczema treatments

Acupuncture could help treat a range of conditions, including eczema.

According to the National Eczema Association, the following alternative options show promise for effectively treating eczema:

  • sunflower seed oil
  • vitamin D
  • apple cider vinegar
  • probiotics
  • bathing
  • massage
  • acupuncture
  • acupressure
  • hypnosis
  • spa therapy
  • antibacterial fabrics
Summary

Aloe vera gel is a natural antibacterial moisturizer. Using aloe vera for eczema can hydrate the skin and may reduce the risk of eczema becoming infected.

According to anecdotal evidence and some existing studies, aloe vera can be effective for the treatment of eczema. It should be safe to use for most people.

It is possible to mix aloe vera with another natural remedy, which may increase its effectiveness.

Doing a patch test first is a good idea to avoid any potential irritations and allergies. There are also many other natural treatment options available for people whose eczema does not improve following treatment with aloe vera.

