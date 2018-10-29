What to know about endometriosis and infertility

Last reviewed Last reviewed Mon 29 Oct 2018
By Nicole Galan
Reviewed by
Endometriosis is a condition in which tissue similar to the uterine lining grows elsewhere in the body. Pelvic pain is the most common symptom of endometriosis, but some women with the condition may also experience infertility.

Research has found that infertility affects around 30–50 percent of people with endometriosis.

Endometriosis lesions can cause inflammation in the area and may form scar tissue, as well as stick different organs together. They also bleed, similarly to the regular uterine lining, in response to hormones. All of these things can cause pain.

Endometriosis can start as early as a person's first period, and it can last beyond menopause, particularly in severe cases with a lot of scar tissue.

In addition to infertility, other symptoms of endometriosis include:

Symptoms tend to get worse around the time of a person's menstrual period.

Endometriosis and infertility

Couple looking sadly at a pregnancy test due to endometriosis and infertility
A common symptom of endometriosis is infertility.

Infertility is a common symptom of endometriosis. Some people only find out that they have the condition when they experience difficulty getting pregnant.

Up to half of people with endometriosis are infertile, but researchers do not know exactly why this is.

They do have a few theories, including:

  • Inflammation causes the production of chemicals known as cytokines. These cytokines can inhibit the sperm and egg cells, making fertilization more difficult.
  • Scarring and adhesions that occur with endometriosis can block the fallopian tubes or uterus, making it difficult for the sperm to meet the egg.
  • Endometrial tissue on the ovaries can inhibit ovulation, preventing the release of an egg.

Some research has found that women who are infertile are six to eight times more likely to have endometriosis.

Treatment

There are many different treatment options to help manage endometriosis. These treatments may change if a person is pregnant or trying to get pregnant:

  • Pain medication: Prescription or over-the-counter pain-relievers can help reduce endometriosis pain. However, if a person gets pregnant, a doctor may advise them to stop using some types of pain-relievers, as they can affect the developing fetus.
  • Hormonal medications: Pills and other devices containing synthetic estrogen, progestin, or both are a common way to manage endometriosis symptoms. However, they are not suitable for women trying to get pregnant or who are already pregnant.
  • Surgery: During laparoscopy, a specialist will insert a fiber optic instrument through small incisions in the abdomen to view the organs inside. Laparotomy is major open-abdominal surgery. Both of these procedures aim to remove the endometrial lesions while leaving the surrounding healthy tissue intact. Surgery to remove lesions may improve a person's chance of getting pregnant.
  • Infertility treatment: A woman with endometriosis may require infertility treatment in order to conceive. In vitro fertilization may be the best option for many women with endometriosis, especially those who did not conceive after laparoscopy.
  • Hysterectomy: Some doctors recommend a hysterectomy, or the removal of the uterus, especially for women who do not wish to become pregnant. However, a hysterectomy is not a complete cure for endometriosis, as there is a small chance that symptoms may return after surgery.
How to cope with endometriosis
How to cope with endometriosis
Endometriosis can be challenging, but a person can take steps to reduce their pain and improve their quality of life. In this article, learn about some of the best ways to cope.
Read now

When speaking to a doctor about endometriosis treatment, it is vital to be clear about the goals of the treatment, such as wanting to improve fertility and get pregnant.

Some treatments for endometriosis are not suitable for a person who is trying to conceive.

Someone who is already taking hormonal medications to manage their symptoms, for example, will need to stop taking them if they are actively trying to get pregnant.

Outlook

Endometriosis is a common disorder with a variety of symptoms. While some people with endometriosis have fertility issues because of the condition, many get pregnant and deliver healthy babies.

Some women may need fertility treatments to become pregnant. Treatment for endometriosis, such as laparoscopic excision and unblocking fallopian tubes, may also help.

A woman who suspects that endometriosis is affecting her fertility should speak with a doctor about all of the options.

Related coverage

What to know about endometriosis during pregnancy Many women with endometriosis are able to get pregnant and deliver healthy babies, but they may have a higher risk of some complications. Some women experience fewer endometriosis symptoms during pregnancy, while others find that their symptoms worsen. In this article, learn more about endometriosis during pregnancy. Read now
Can endometriosis cause bladder pain? Bladder endometriosis is a rare form of endometriosis where endometrial tissue grows on, or inside, the bladder. Symptoms include bladder pain and frequent urination. It does not directly affect fertility. Bladder endometriosis may be mistaken for interstitial cystitis. Treatments include surgery or hormone therapy. Read now
Fertility treatment, breast density and breast cancer: is there a link? Women who have infertility and who undergo hormone treatment are more likely to have dense breasts, a factor that may increase the risk of breast cancer. Read now
What should you eat if you have endometriosis? The relationship between a person’s diet and symptoms of endometriosis are still being investigated. However, including more fruits, vegetables, and omega-3 in the diet may help prevent endometriosis or worsening symptoms. A person should avoid caffeine and alcohol. Learn more about which foods to eat and avoid here. Read now
Infertility in men and women Infertility or a couple being unable to conceive a child can cause significant stress and unhappiness. There are numerous reasons for both male and female infertility but many ways in which medical assistance can overcome problems that people may face. Everything concerning infertility is discussed and explained here. Read now
Endometriosis
Fertility Pregnancy / Obstetrics Women's Health / Gynecology

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Mon 29 October 2018.

    Visit our Endometriosis category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Endometriosis.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Galan, Nicole. "What to know about endometriosis and infertility." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 29 Oct. 2018. Web.
    29 Oct. 2018. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/323508.php>

    APA
    Galan, N. (2018, October 29). "What to know about endometriosis and infertility." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Popular in: Endometriosis

Scroll to top