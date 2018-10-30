Is a bleeding belly button normal in newborns?

Last reviewed Last reviewed Tue 30 Oct 2018
By Jenna Fletcher
Reviewed by
A newborn's belly button may bleed while the cord is falling off or shortly after it does. Most often, newborn belly button bleeding is not a cause for concern but a regular part of the healing process. Occasionally though, it can signal a problem.

The umbilical cord supplies a fetus with nutrients from the mother. Once the baby is born, it no longer needs the umbilical cord to provide its nutrients, and so doctors cut the cord. Eventually, the cord dries out and falls off, leaving behind a belly button in its place.

Read on to find out why a newborn's belly button may bleed, how to take care of the area, and when bleeding from a newborn's belly button may need medical attention.

Reasons why a newborn's belly button may bleed

Newborn baby lying down holding adult finger
It is not uncommon for a newborn's belly button to bleed.

Most cases of belly button bleeding are natural.

Many parents and caregivers may notice a small area of bleeding at the point where the newborn's umbilical cord begins to separate from the body.

Sometimes a newborn's diaper or even a piece of clothing may rub against the umbilical cord. This can irritate the area and cause bleeding as well.

How to care for the umbilical cord stump

To stop a newborn baby's belly button bleeding, hold a piece of clean gauze gently but firmly over the belly button area. A doctor should evaluate any bleeding that does not stop with gentle pressure.

Caring for the umbilical cord stump properly can help prevent or reduce belly button bleeding. A new parent or caregiver can care for a newborn's umbilical cord stump by:

  • Keeping the area dry. Keeping the umbilical cord stump dry can help the remaining cord dry out and fall off.
  • Giving the baby a sponge bath while the cord stump is still attached. Instead of submerging the baby's body in water, use sponge baths to wash the newborn to keep the area dry.
  • Exposing the area to air. Keeping the stump uncovered for a little time each day can help it dry out.
  • Changing the baby's diapers regularly. A clean, dry diaper should prevent urine or stool from reaching the umbilical area and can help prevent infection.
  • Letting the cord fall off on its own. Pulling at the stump or trying to remove the stump before it is ready to fall off can cause pain and bleeding and may lead to an infection.

What not to do

PArent changing diaper in baby
Diapers can irritate the belly button.

While the stump is healing, avoid:

  • Covering the area with a diaper. A diaper can rub and irritate the area. Many diapers for newborns are cut lower at the front, so do not cover the belly button area. However, where this is not the case, fold the diaper down in the front so that it does not touch the stump or surrounding area.
  • Rubbing alcohol on the stump. Rubbing alcohol may delay the cord from drying out. Most doctors do not recommend applying alcohol to a baby's umbilical stump unless there is a specific reason for doing so.
  • Tying anything around the cord. This can prevent the area from drying or cause injury to the baby.

How long does the cord stump remain in place?

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, most babies will lose their cord stumps in 10 to 14 days.

However, it is not unusual for a baby's umbilical cord to fall off as early as 1 week after birth or as late as 3 weeks after birth.

It is typical for a baby's umbilical cord to fall off before or after this time frame as well.

What can you put on a newborn's dry skin?
What can you put on a newborn's dry skin?
In many cases, peeling skin is also normal in newborns. Learn more about when to expect skin peeling and when to see a pediatrician.
Read now

When to see a doctor

A doctor can assess a newborn for signs of infection.
A doctor can assess a newborn for signs of infection.

Most of the time, newborn belly button bleeding is normal. However, if the bleeding is hard to stop or if there is more than just a few drops of blood, take the baby to see a pediatrician.

Also, a doctor needs to examine a newborn's belly button if there are any signs of infection, including:

  • pus or cloudy, foul-smelling drainage from the belly button area
  • red, warm skin surrounding the umbilical cord stump area
  • a fever of over 100.4°F
  • the belly button area seems painful to the touch

Outlook

While a bleeding belly button can cause alarm to new parents, some newborn belly button bleeding is nothing to worry about.

Slight bleeding from the umbilical cord stump is generally not serious and usually resolves within the first few weeks after birth.

In rare cases, newborn belly button bleeding can indicate the baby has an infection at the site of the umbilical cord stump. If a newborn shows any signs of infection, take the baby to the pediatrician immediately.

Related coverage

Mongolian spots: Causes, pictures, and outlook Mongolian spots are a type of birthmark that looks similar to a bruise. They are thought to be completely harmless but can be unsightly. The cause is unknown, and Mongolian spots are said to be related to pigment in the skin. Learn about the causes and treatments, and how the condition appears on skin. Read now
What to expect from a baby's first cold Newborn babies have to build their immune systems, which can mean they are susceptible to colds. There are many effective treatments for colds in newborns. Read now
Umbilical granuloma: When to see a doctor An umbilical granuloma is a common abnormality that looks like a red, moist lump of tissue on the navel. They frequently occur in newborns and rarely form in adults. Here, learn how to care for an umbilical granuloma. We also explore signs of infection, when to see a doctor, and available treatment options. Read now
Why do newborn babies grunt? Newborn babies usually grunt when learning how to pass stool. However, the grunting can sometimes be a sign of an underlying health issue, such as trapped mucus, gastroesophageal reflux, or irregular breathing. Here, we explore causes of newborn grunting, related symptoms, home remedies, and when to see a doctor. Read now
What is cord blood banking? Cord blood banking involves collecting blood left in your newborn baby's umbilical cord and placenta and storing it for future medical use to possibly help treat illness. Read now
Pediatrics / Children's Health

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Tue 30 October 2018.

    Visit our Pediatrics / Children's Health category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Pediatrics / Children's Health.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Fletcher, Jenna. "Is a bleeding belly button normal in newborns?." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 30 Oct. 2018. Web.
    30 Oct. 2018. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/323513.php>

    APA
    Fletcher, J. (2018, October 30). "Is a bleeding belly button normal in newborns?." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Popular in: Pediatrics / Children's Health

Scroll to top