Doctors prescribe anticholinergic drugs to treat a variety of conditions, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bladder conditions, gastrointestinal disorders, and symptoms of Parkinson's disease.

There are many different types of anticholinergic drug, but they all work by blocking the action of acetylcholine, a type of neurotransmitter. Blocking this neurotransmitter inhibits involuntary muscle movements and various bodily functions.

Only a doctor can determine which anticholinergics are right for a person and how long the treatment should last.

In this article, learn more about anticholinergic drugs, their uses, and the possible side effects.

What is an anticholinergic?



Anticholinergic drugs block the action of acetylcholine.

Anticholinergics are a type of medication that blocks the action of a neurotransmitter, a chemical messenger in the brain, called acetylcholine. Acetylcholine is responsible for transferring signals between certain cells that affect specific bodily functions.

The medication blocks acetylcholine from causing involuntary muscle movements in the lungs, gastrointestinal tract, urinary tract, and other areas of the body.

As anticholinergics can affect a variety of functions, including digestion, urination, salivation, and movement, they can help treat many conditions.

Uses

Anticholinergics can help treat various health conditions, including:

COPD

overactive bladder and incontinence

gastrointestinal disorders, such as diarrhea

poisoning due to some insecticides and poisonous mushrooms

symptoms of Parkinson's disease, such as abnormal involuntary muscle movement

asthma

dizziness

motion sickness

Doctors may also prescribe anticholinergics as muscle relaxants. These drugs can be useful during surgeries too, as they aid relaxation, keep the heartbeat normal, and lower salivation.

Some people use anticholinergics off-label for excessive sweating.

List of anticholinergics

Different types of anticholinergic drug can treat different conditions or symptoms. These medications are only available with a doctor's prescription.

Anticholinergics include:

atropine

belladonna alkaloids

benztropine mesylate

clidinium

cyclopentolate

darifenacin

dicyclomine

fesoterodine

flavoxate

glycopyrrolate

homatropine hydrobromide

hyoscyamine

ipratropium

orphenadrine

oxybutynin

propantheline

scopolamine

methscopolamine

solifenacin

tiotropium

tolterodine

trihexyphenidyl

trospium

Side effects



Side effects of anticholinergics can include confusion, hallucinations, drowsiness, and delirium.

With a suitable prescription, anticholinergics are usually safe, but some people do experience side effects.

The potential side effects depend on the individual's medical history, as well as the dosage and specific type of anticholinergics that they take.

Possible side effects include:

confusion

hallucinations

memory problems

dry mouth

blurry vision

constipation

drowsiness

sedation

trouble urinating

delirium

decreased sweating

decreased saliva

Some research has linked the long-term use of anticholinergics in older people to an increased risk of dementia. A doctor should consider a person's age, health conditions, and other medications before prescribing these drugs.

It is essential to remain hydrated when taking anticholinergics because they decrease sweating, which may increase the risk of heatstroke.

Taking anticholinergics with alcohol or taking too many anticholinergics can result in overdose symptoms, such as:

dizziness

extreme drowsiness

fever

severe hallucinations

confusion

trouble breathing

clumsiness and slurred speech

fast heartbeat

flushing and warmth of the skin

An overdose may also result in death.

If anyone notices these signs in themselves or another person, they should seek emergency medical attention.

