A new study examines the behavior of a cancer-killing virus that fits tumor cells perfectly and leaves healthy cells intact. Share on Pinterest Can we tame viruses to use them as a treatment for cancer? Cancer is a chronic disease that kills millions of people worldwide. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is the second leading cause of death globally and is likely to be responsible for more than 9 million deaths in 2018. Globally, medical professionals will diagnose cancer in around 18 million people in 2018, and the number of new cases per year will reach more than 23 million by 2030. The most common cancers globally are lung cancer, breast cancer, and colorectal cancer.

Virotherapy in cancer Researchers around the world have been working tirelessly to find new cancer therapies. In recent years, virotherapy has captured the interest of scientists. Virotherapy is a treatment that uses biotechnology to transform certain viruses into anti-disease agents. These viruses include oncolytic viruses, which infect and destroy cancer cells. Oncolytic viruses possess unique qualities that make them different than any other cancer treatment. The advantages of virotherapy include a lack of cross-resistance with other therapies and the ability to destroy the tumor using a variety of mechanisms. Scientists have been focusing their attention on oncolytic viruses with the aim of finding a new way to kill cancer cells selectively.

Seneca Valley virus Seneca Valley virus (SVV) is an oncolytic virus that could be the next breakthrough cancer therapy. Researchers at the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University (OIST) in Japan and the University of Otago in Dunedin, New Zealand, described the behavior of this virus in a study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The study explains how SVV interacts with tumors while sparing healthy cells. To examine the behavior of the virus, scientists used cryo-electron microscopy to capture images of thousands of particles and view their structure in high resolution. Understanding the structure of these particles is key to creating an effective cancer-killing virus that scientists can use to develop new drugs and therapies. SVV is unusual because it targets a specific receptor in tumor cells. This receptor is called anthrax toxin receptor 1 (ANTXR1), and it is only present in tumors. The cousin of this receptor, called ANTXR2, only appears on healthy tissues. SVV binds to the receptor in tumors but not the one in healthy cells. The behavior of this virus could potentially make it a suitable therapy for many types of cancer, as the ANTXR1 receptor is present on the tumor cells of over 60 percent of human cancers. “The differences between the two receptors are subtle, but, nonetheless, these subtle differences make one bind the virus with high affinity while the other doesn’t,” says co-senior study author Prof. Matthias Wolf, principal investigator of the Molecular Cryo-Electron Microscopy Unit at OIST. “The components must fit together like a key in a lock — this is a highly evolved system where everything fits perfectly.”