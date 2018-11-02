High levels of cholesterol can be harmful, and they can increase a person’s risk of serious cardiovascular events, such as heart attack or stroke. A high-fat diet can contribute to raised cholesterol levels, but some researchers say that ingesting a specific type of oil may prevent this negative effect.

Generally speaking, there are two types of cholesterol: high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol, also known as “good” cholesterol, and low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, which people describe as “bad” cholesterol.

Healthcare professionals often refer to LDL cholesterol as “bad” because the overaccumulation of this fatty substance can interfere with blood circulation and increase a person’s risk of heart attack or stroke.

Conversely, they tend to say that HDL cholesterol is “good” because it helps remove LDL cholesterol from the body. It does this by taking the LDL cholesterol to the liver, which will break it down and process the resulting waste.

In order to prevent LDL cholesterol from reaching high levels in the blood, specialists advise people to adhere to diets that promote high HDL and low LDL cholesterol.

However, researchers from the University of Georgia in Athens have found that adding cottonseed oil to a high-fat diet can actually decrease a person’s LDL cholesterol levels.

The study paper reporting these results appears in the journal Nutrition Research.