A new study finds that people with Alzheimer’s disease who also took antidiabetes medication exhibited fewer molecular markers of the neurological condition. These findings could inform future Alzheimer’s treatments.

New research — led by Vahram Haroutunian, Ph.D., a professor of psychiatry and neuroscience at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, NY — analyzed the brain tissues of people who had both Alzheimer’s disease and diabetes.

The findings suggest that antidiabetes drugs may protect the brain against Alzheimer’s.

As Prof. Haroutunian and colleagues explain in their paper, a mounting body of evidence has been pointing to a link between the risk of mild cognitive impairment, dementia, and type 2 diabetes.

Additional studies have uncovered an association between an insulin receptor pathway in the brain and the accumulation of Alzheimer’s-specific brain pathologies.

Previous studies conducted by the same Prof. Haroutunian and colleagues found that the brains of people with Alzheimer’s who had also undergone treatment for diabetes, such as insulin or antidiabetes medicine, had reduced brain pathologies.

So, in the new study, the researchers wanted to understand what goes on at the molecular level and identify the molecular pathways that are responsible for this link between diabetes and Alzheimer’s.

More specifically, the researchers examined the molecular pathways in brain tissue and endothelial cells that line the inside of blood vessels.