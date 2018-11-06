New research is suggesting that hookah smoking can impair the endothelial function of blood vessels, which is a key indicator of cardiovascular health.

More and more people are giving up smoking, and they are sensible to do so.

Cigarette smoking is “the leading preventable cause of death in the United States,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), with cigarettes causing over 480,000 yearly deaths.

However, as the use of regular cigarettes is declining , more and more people are turning to alternatives that many perceive as safer, such as electronic cigarettes or hookah smoking.

However, is hookah smoking truly safe? Several recent studies suggest that the answer is “no.” For example, a study that Medical News Today covered in 2016 found that a single session of hookah smoking delivers 10 times the amount of carbon monoxide present in a regular cigarette.

Another more recent study found that hookah, also known as shisha, smoking can stiffen the arteries to a degree comparable with that which normal cigarettes can achieve.

Arterial stiffness is a predictor for stroke, and so is the enlargement of the aorta, which is another effect that hookah smoking was found to have.

Now, new research presented at the American Heart Association’s (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2018 — which took place in Chicago, IL — adds to the evidence that suggests hookah smoking may indeed harm cardiovascular health.

Mary Rezk-Hanna, Ph.D., an assistant professor at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Nursing, is the lead author of the study.