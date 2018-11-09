According to a recent pilot study, singing therapy might reduce some of the difficult-to-treat motor and mood symptoms associated with Parkinson’s disease. Share on Pinterest There’s more to singing than meets the ear. Parkinson’s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative condition that affects more than 10 million people worldwide. Because Parkinson’s predominantly affects older adults, as the population of the United States ages, its prevalence is increasing. Symptoms include tremor and difficulty coordinating movements. Also, mood changes can occur, with anxiety and depression being relatively common. Drugs can help reduce symptoms, but they tend to “become less effective as the disease progresses,” and the side effects can also become worse. Finding nonpharmaceutical ways of managing Parkinson’s disease is a priority, and one intervention that is gaining traction is singing.

Singing as therapy Recently, researchers from Iowa State University in Ames ran a pilot study to investigate the impact of singing on a small group of individuals with Parkinson’s disease. The study was headed up by Elizabeth Stegemöller, an assistant professor of kinesiology at the university. The researchers presented their findings earlier this week at the Society for Neuroscience 2018 conference, held in San Diego, CA. Stegemöller has been investigating the benefits of singing therapy for people with Parkinson’s disease for some time. Her previous work has already shown that singing might improve respiratory control. She also demonstrated that singing might work well as part of speech therapy, as well as improve patients’ ability to swallow. Because singing demands tighter control over muscles in the mouth and throat, these previous findings make sense. However, the latest results identify a much wider range of potential benefits. The research focused on a therapeutic singing group; the group consisted of 17 people who had been attending for an average of 2.4 years. The researchers measured their heart rate, blood pressure, and cortisol levels before and after a session. The participants also completed a questionnaire that rated levels of anxiety, sadness, anger, and happiness. Although heart rate, blood pressure, and cortisol levels dropped across the board, in this small sample, the changes were not significant. There was also a noted drop in levels of anxiety and sadness following the sessions. “We see the improvement every week when they leave singing group. It’s almost like they have a little pep in their step. We know they’re feeling better and their mood is elevated.” Elizabeth Stegemöller As for specific symptoms, the researchers measured statistically significant improvements in some motor symptoms that are often unaffected by drugs. In particular, upper extremity bradykinesia (slowness of movement), tremor, and walking were most improved.