New antibacterial defense mechanism discovered in the nose

Published Published Today
By Monica Beyer
Fact checked by Carolyn Robertson
The human body has several built-in defenses that protect against illness, but some of these processes are still a mystery. Recent research reveals new insight into how the nasal airway works to protect us from bacteria.
Nose breaking through wall
Researchers have found a new bacteria-fighting mechanism in the nose.

A team from Massachusetts Eye and Ear developed and reported the research, publishing it in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.

Researchers discovered that cells secrete small fluid-filled sacs called exosomes when we inhale bacteria. Once secreted, exosomes promptly attack the bacteria and also send antimicrobial molecules to nearby areas in the nose.

A team led by Dr. Benjamin Bleier, a sinus surgeon at Massachusetts Eye and Ear and associate professor of otolaryngology at Harvard Medical School, wanted to expand on previous findings where they discovered that proteins found in the cells of the nasal cavity were also present in a person's nasal mucus.

How exosomes work

The researchers were interested in finding out how exosomes were moving from the cells into the mucus.

To do this, they collected the mucus of participants and grew their cells out in laboratory culture. To determine what happened when these cells came into contact with germs, they simulated exposure to bacteria and then calculated the number of released exosomes.

The results showed that exosome numbers "swarmed" — they doubled after bacterial exposure, as did antibacterial molecules.

"Similar to kicking a hornets' nest, the nose releases billions of exosomes into the mucus at the first sign [of] bacteria, killing the bacteria and arming cells throughout the airway with a natural, potent defense."

Dr. Bleier, senior author

The team then conducted experiments using patients and discovered that the resulting exosomes successfully killed the bacteria — as effectively as antibiotics, even.

As Dr. Bleier explains, "It's almost like this swarm of exosomes vaccinates cells further down the airway against a microbe before they even have a chance to see it."

The researchers also showed that these exosomes were taken up by other cells in the area and could share their antimicrobial molecules. This was the answer the team was after.

The exosomes can help cells at the back of the nose prepare to fight off bacteria, as well, before they even get there, which is a neat vaccination-type boost to our body's initial defenses.

Why mucus is important

There is another natural defense inside the nasal airways that we probably don't think about often, and when we do, we probably don't think about it fondly.

Mucus tends to become an issue when we have a cold virus or allergies, and it can feel like a nuisance. However, mucus is one way our bodies deal with pathogens and eliminate them before we become sick.

The perils of sneezing incorrectly
The perils of sneezing incorrectly
A recent paper describes what can happen if a person blocks both nostrils and closes their mouth during a sneeze.
Read now

The human body produces mucus continually, and it covers 400 square meters of surface area inside every adult — about the size of a basketball court.

Sites that produce mucus include our lungs, digestive system, urinary tract, reproductive tract, eyes, and nose.

Mucus helps trap pathogens that break through one of the body's entry points, and it helps kill those germs or isolate them. As far as the nose goes, a person can then blow the germs out with a tissue.

Exosomes in drug research

The latest research on exosomes helps scientists understand the immune system a little better and may lead to a new way to deliver medications.

In the future, it could potentially lead to the development of drugs that take advantage of this natural transportation process already in place in our bodies.

As a group of cells can transport antibodies down the airway to ward off attacks in places where bacteria have yet to invade, it may be possible to use this innate system to shuttle medications along the same pathway.

As Dr. Bleier observes, "The nose provides a unique opportunity to directly study the immune system of the entire human airway — including the lungs."

Related coverage

How the immune system works The immune system defends our body against invaders, such as viruses, bacteria, and foreign bodies. The white blood cells are a key component. Here, we explain how it works, and the cells, organs, and tissues that are involved. Find out, too about some immune system disorders and how they affect our health. Read now
Everything you need to know about inflammation Inflammation indicates that the body is fighting something harmful and trying to heal itself. It can be short-term and acute or longer-term and chronic. Find out here about diseases that cause inflammation and some of the drugs and herbal treatments that can help, plus foods that may ease or worsen inflammation. Read now
What to know about phantom smells (phantosmia) Phantosmia is when someone thinks they notice a smell that is not there. Phantosmia is also called a phantom smell or an olfactory hallucination. Sinus problems, seizures, stroke, and schizophrenia can cause phantom smells. Learn about types, symptoms, and treatment of phantosmia and related conditions here. Read now
All you need to know about flu Flu, also known as influenza, is a respiratory illness caused by a virus. Influenza is highly contagious and can be life-threatening for some population groups. This article explains how flu differs from a cold, identifies the symptoms of both, looks at diagnosis, treatment, and offers tips on how to avoid getting flu. Read now
What you should know about pneumonia Pneumonia is an infection of the lungs caused by bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites. Anyone can develop pneumonia, but certain groups of people, including older adults, infants and people with other diseases, are most at risk. Pneumonia can be life-threatening, so it is vital to seek treatment as soon as possible. Read now
Have a medical question? Connect with an online doctor
Get started
Immune System / Vaccines
Infectious Diseases / Bacteria / Viruses

Recommended related news

Popular in: Immune System / Vaccines

Scroll to top