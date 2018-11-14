Ear candling is an unsafe and unproven practice during which a person inserts a lit candle into their ear. The heat from the candle is supposed to draw earwax and other impurities out of the ear.

Proponents of ear candling claim that it can treat a number of conditions, ranging from earwax buildups to cancer.

This article will discuss what ear candling is, whether it is safe, and the potential side effects of the practice.

What is ear candling?



Ear candles are not a safe method for removing earwax or other impurities from the ear. Ear candles are not a safe method for removing earwax or other impurities from the ear.

Ear candling, or "coning," is an alternative remedy that some people use to draw out impurities and wax from the inner ear.

Ear candles are typically about 10 inches long, hollow, and tapered. A person lights them at their widest end.

They are usually made of fabric soaked in wax or a mixture of substances, often paraffin and beeswax.

To perform ear candling, a person will lie on their side and insert a candle into the ear. Usually, a square or circle made of paper, tin foil, or plastic acts as a cover to prevent hot wax from dripping onto the face, neck, or hair.

Once the candle and covering are secure, a person will light the candle for 10–20 minutes. Wax does not go into the ear during this process.

Other names for ear candling include:

ear or auricular coning

thermal- or thermo-auricular therapy

candle or coning therapy

What are the proprosed benefits?



A person should consult a doctor when they or a child are experiencing ear problems. A person should consult a doctor when they or a child are experiencing ear problems.

There are no scientifically proven benefits of ear candling. However, ear candle manufacturers and practitioners still tout many benefits of ear candling. Some producers even make unfounded claims that they help cure types of cancer.

Some of the other proposed benefits of ear candling include:

removing wax, bacteria, and other debris from the ear canal

treating sinus infections

improving hearing or reversing hearing loss

relieving sore throats

treating colds and flus

relieving headaches and migraines

improving mental clarity

purifying the blood

improving lymphatic circulation

clearing the eyes and improving vision

reducing pain related to jaw aches and temporomandibular disorders

reducing tension and stress

reducing vertigo

Ear candle makers and supporters claim that the lit candle creates enough warmth to generate suction. This suction pulls impurities and wax out of the ear canal.

However, these claims do not make much sense, and there is currently no research or evidence to show that ear candles do what people claim they do.

Although many people dislike earwax, it is actually a self-cleansing, lubricating, and antibacterial substance for the ear canal. People without enough earwax often have dry, itchy ears.

Earwax naturally works its way out of the ear canal during motions such as chewing or swallowing. Once on the outside of the ear canal, earwax dries up and flakes away.

Earwax can build up in the ear canal. This most often occurs when a person has been digging their finger into their ear and pushing wax deeper into the canal. Anything a person puts in their ear, from cotton swabs to paper clips, can contribute to earwax buildup.

Symptoms of an earwax blockage include:

earache or pain

tinnitus, or ringing in the ears

partial hearing loss

discharge from the ears

bad-smelling ears

itchy ears

a feeling of the ear being plugged or full

Is it safe?

According to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), ear candling is not safe. They have been warning people to steer clear of the practice and related products since early 2010.

There are many risks associated with ear candling, and there are no scientifically proven benefits.

In a 2016 study, a 16-year-old boy who practiced ear candling for allergies started to experience pain in his ear and reduced hearing. A physician had to remove multiple pieces of candle debris from his eardrum.

The FDA take the public health threat of ear candling seriously. They have also sent warnings to and seized products from ear candle manufacturers and retailers, as well as "coning practitioners."

Risks and side effects



The open flame and melting wax from an ear candle pose a number of health risks. The open flame and melting wax from an ear candle pose a number of health risks.

Major health authorities such as the FDA have warned of the dangers of ear candles for several years.

Some of the potential risks and side effects include:

burning the face, neck, eardrum, middle ear, or ear canal from hot wax or ash

starting a fire

puncturing the eardrum

blocking the eardrum with candle wax

bleeding

contracting secondary infections

experiencing temporary hearing loss

developing otitis externa (swimmer's ear)

causing damage to the middle ear

Such risks increase greatly when children are involved, as they tend to move around during the procedure, which can allow hot wax or ash to fall outside the protection of the covering.

Children also have much smaller ear canals than adults. This makes them more prone to blockages.

By practicing ear candling instead of seeking medical attention, people might also allow underlying infections and other conditions requiring proper treatment to worsen.

Takeaway

Ear candling is a scientifically unproven and potentially unsafe alternative remedy.

The FDA warn people to avoid using ear candles and coning practitioners. Ear candling may be dangerous for children and older adults.