Intubation is a standard procedure that involves passing a tube into a person's airway. Doctors often perform before surgery or in emergencies to give medicine or help a person breathe.

Most people recover from intubation with no long-term effects. However, like any procedure, it does have some risks.

In this article, learn about when doctors use intubation, how the procedure works, and what side effects are possible.

What is intubation?



Intubation involves inserting a tube into a person's throat to aid breathing.

Intubation is a medical procedure that involves inserting a flexible plastic tube down a person's throat. This is a common procedure, carried out in operating rooms and emergency rooms around the world.

There are several different types of intubation. Doctors classify them based on the location of the tube and what it is trying to accomplish.

Some common types of intubation include:

Nasogastric intubation , which involves passing the tube through the nose and into the stomach to remove air, or to feed or provide medications to the person.

, which involves passing the tube through the nose and into the stomach to remove air, or to feed or provide medications to the person. Endotracheal intubation , where the tube passes through the nose or mouth into the trachea to help a person breathe while under anesthesia or due to a distressed airway.

, where the tube passes through the nose or mouth into the trachea to help a person breathe while under anesthesia or due to a distressed airway. Fiber-optic intubation, in which a doctor inserts the tube into the throat to examine the throat or assist endotracheal intubation when a person cannot extend or flex their head.

The primary purposes of intubation include:

opening up the airway to give oxygen, anesthesia, or medicine

removing blockages

helping a person breathe if they have collapsed lungs, heart failure, or trauma

allowing doctors to look at the airways

helping prevent a person breathing in liquids

Procedure

The intubation procedure will vary depending on its purpose and whether it occurs in an operating room or an emergency situation.

In the operating room or another controlled setting, a doctor will typically sedate the person, using an anesthetic. The doctor will then insert an instrument called a laryngoscope into the person's mouth to aid insertion of the flexible tubing.

The doctor uses the laryngoscope to locate sensitive tissues, such as the vocal cords, and avoid damaging them. If the doctor is having trouble seeing, they may insert a tiny camera to help guide them.

In the operating room, doctors usually use intubation to help a person breathe while they are under anesthesia.

Once they have inserted the tube, a doctor will listen to the person's breathing to make sure the tube is in the correct spot. The tube is typically attached to a ventilator.

When the person no longer has difficulty breathing, the doctor will remove the tube from the person's throat.

In emergencies, a paramedic may need to perform intubation to save a person's life. Emergency intubation can have some risks.

For example, some research indicates that emergency tracheal intubation can be risky because of the high-pressure environment and the fact that the individual may not be as stable as a person in an operating theater.

Side effects



Intubation may cause a sore throat or sinusitis. Intubation may cause a sore throat or sinusitis.

Potential side effects and complications of intubation include:

damage to the vocal cords

bleeding

infection

tearing or puncturing of tissue in the chest cavity that can lead to lung collapse

injury to throat or trachea

damage to dental work or injury to teeth

fluid buildup

aspiration

Complications are more likely to occur if a doctor performs intubation in an emergency. However, it is vital to remember that intubation can be a life-saving procedure in these cases.

Mild side effects that may occur after the procedure include:

a sore throat

pneumonia

pain

sinusitis

speech difficulties

difficulty breathing or swallowing

In rare cases, a person may experience post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), especially if they were not fully sedated or psychologically prepared for the procedure.

Finally, anesthesia also has some risks. Although most people will not experience any side effects from anesthesia, some people, such as older adults or people with obesity, are at higher risk of developing complications.

Many people feel nauseated and may vomit after waking up from anesthesia. They may also experience temporary confusion or memory loss.

A doctor will talk to a person about the full list of risks before they undergo surgery.

Recovery

Many people will experience a sore throat and difficulty swallowing immediately after intubation, but recovery is usually quick, taking several hours to several days depending on the time spent intubated.

However, if a person experiences any of the following symptoms following their procedure, they should let their doctor know immediately, as they could be signs of more serious issues:

a severe sore throat

difficulty breathing

pain in the chest

difficulty speaking or swallowing

shortness of breath

pain in the neck

facial swelling

Summary

Intubation is a common procedure that can be the difference between life and death in an emergency.

In most cases, a person will fully recover from intubation within a few hours to days and will have no long-term complications.

People can ask the doctor or surgeon about all of the potential side effects and risks of intubation before surgery. If a person experiences any severe or unusual side effects, they should speak to a doctor right away.