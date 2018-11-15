People can brew whole dandelion plants or use just the leaves, roots, or stems to make tea. Dandelion tea is very high in vitamin A and may offer many health benefits, but there is a lack of scientific evidence to confirm them.

People can brew dandelion tea at home or find it in health-food stores. It is also available to purchase online.

Dandelion teas vary in their nutritional content because people use different quantities of plant material to brew them, and some manufacturers add other ingredients to the drink.

In this article, we look at the possible health benefits of dandelion tea and discuss some of the research on this plant.

Possible benefits of dandelion tea

Dandelion tea contains nutrients, such as vitamin A, that can be beneficial to a person's health. We explore the potential health benefits of this beverage in more detail below.

Alternative hot beverage

Dandelion tea offers an alternative for people who want to stop drinking caffeinated beverages, such as coffee and black tea, or limit their daily consumption.

Anti-inflammatory effects



Dandelion tea may help reduce inflammation in the body. Dandelion tea may help reduce inflammation in the body.

Research suggests that all parts of the dandelion plant contain many natural anti-inflammatory and antioxidant compounds.

Doctors believe that inflammation plays a role in many types of disease. Although there is no proven link between drinking dandelion tea and a reduction in inflammatory-related diseases, it is possible that the compounds in this plant could promote better health overall by reducing inflammation.

Cholesterol-lowering effects

According to a 2012 study in Nutrition Reviews, dandelion may reduce hyperlipidemia in rats. Hyperlipidemia is an abnormally high level of lipids, which include cholesterol, in the blood.

The researchers noted decreases in the levels of both triglycerides and total cholesterol in rats who ate dandelion flower extracts.

The theory is that dandelion extract has an inhibitory effect on pancreatic lipase, an enzyme that is key to digesting fat. Restricting this enzyme's activity could alter the way in which the body absorbs fat. However, there is no proof of this occurring in humans.

Reducing liver damage

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), people have used dandelion in traditional medicine for years, believing that it can treat health problems relating to the liver, gallbladder, and bile duct.

According to the Nutrition Reviews study, dandelion root lessens the extent of liver damage in rats. Again, there is no scientific evidence to suggest that this could work in humans.

Diuretic effects



Dandelion tea is a natural diuretic. Dandelion tea is a natural diuretic.

Dandelion also has a history of use as a natural diuretic, according to the NIH. Its diuretic effect means that the tea encourages both urination and reduced water retention in the body.

Drinking more of any beverage will typically encourage fluid release because the kidneys maintain water balance in the body.

It is possible that dandelion may help the kidneys release more water to reduce sensations of bloating and discomfort, but this is not clear.

Drinking dandelion tea, or another nonalcoholic beverage, to occasionally encourage urination is unlikely to be harmful.

An article in Virology Journal that discusses the role of dandelion extracts and teas in traditional Chinese medicine notes its use as a treatment for urinary infections.

Fighting flu

The same study uses in vitro testing to look at the effect of dandelion extracts on human influenza virus A.

The extracts led to a reduction in virus levels, and there were no harmful effects on healthy cells. However, more research is necessary to determine whether the extracts would be effective in humans.

Dandelion tea cannot substitute the flu vaccine, but it may ease symptoms or help recovery.

Risks

It is important to note that some people have allergic reactions to dandelion root and teas. The NIH warn that people are more likely to be allergic to dandelion if they are also allergic to similar plants, including:

ragweed

chrysanthemum

marigold

daisy

Anyone who reacts to these flowers should drink dandelion tea with caution or avoid it altogether.

Takeaway

Dandelion tea can be a tasty and nutritious alternative to coffees and teas containing caffeine.

Although animal and laboratory studies have shown that this beverage has many potential benefits, there are no large-scale human studies to confirm its effectiveness in improving health.

People who are not allergic can use dandelion tea to supplement a healthful lifestyle.

Dandelion tea is available for purchase in health food stores and online.