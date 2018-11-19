How do you get COPD?

Last reviewed Last reviewed Mon 19 Nov 2018
By Adrienne Stinson
Reviewed by
COPD is a progressive disease. It is not contagious. The causes include smoking, lung irritants, and genetics. Treatment depends on the severity of the condition, and some lifestyle changes may help relieve symptoms.

COPD is a disease that affects the lungs. It includes several progressive lung diseases all relating to breathlessness:

Smoking is the leading cause of COPD. According to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), up to 9 out of 10 COPD-related deaths are caused by smoking.

Causes of COPD

While it is not contagious, there are direct causes of COPD, including some that people can avoid:

Smoking

Business woman smoking cigarette
Smoking significantly increases a person's risk of developing COPD.

Inhaling smoke leads to inflammation in the bronchi, which are tubes that connect the windpipe to the lungs. This inflammation destroys the cilia (minute hairs that line the bronchi).

These hairs are essential for preventing infection as they trap germs, dust, and other particles before they reach the lungs. If cilia are missing or damaged, a person is at a higher risk of developing infections in the lungs.

Lung irritants

While smoking or being a former smoker are the main reasons for developing COPD, some people also develop it as the result of exposure to other lung irritants including:

  • second-hand smoke
  • workplace dust or other pollutants
  • smoke from burning fuel for cooking or heating
  • fumes
  • air pollution
  • specific chemicals
  • frequent chest or lung infections as a child

Genetics

Some people have a rare genetic version of COPD called alpha-1-deficiency-related emphysema.

What are the main symptoms of COPD?

View of man coughing
A persistent cough is a potential symptom of COPD.

People with COPD experience a gradual loss of lung function and an increase in breathlessness.

However, they may not notice this slow decrease in lung function or recognize COPD symptoms until the disease has reached a severe stage.

COPD ranges in severity from mild to very severe.

People with mild COPD may experience the following symptoms:

  • a cough, sometimes known as a "smoker's cough"
  • phlegm, mucus in the throat
  • slight breathing limitations

In moderate COPD people may experience:

  • more phlegm or mucus
  • a cough
  • increased difficulty breathing

People with severe COPD often have difficulty carrying out day-to-day activities. One study looking at the frequency of common symptoms in people with severe COPD found the following:

  • 72.5 percent had dyspnea, shortness of breath
  • 63.6 percent had mucus or phlegm
  • 58.7 percent had a cough
  • 41.7 percent had wheezing
  • 28.3 percent had tightness in the chest

Some people with very severe COPD have trouble getting enough oxygen all the time. They may require oxygen therapy, which involves getting supplemental oxygen from an oxygen tank.

What are the early signs of COPD?
What are the early signs of COPD?
The earlier a person with COPD begins receiving treatment, the better the outlook. Learn more about the early signs to look out for here.
Read now

Risk factors to avoid

  1. Smoking: Smoking is the leading risk factor for COPD and may cause other health issues. COPD is not reversible, but quitting smoking at any stage can help to reduce symptoms, slow progression, and improve quality of life.
  2. Lung irritants: Staying away from pollution, smoke, and chemicals where possible can help lessen symptoms.
  3. Viruses and colds: As people with COPD have a weaker resistance to infections, taking steps to remain healthy, such as practicing regular hand-washing and getting enough sleep, may help prevent infections from viruses and bacteria. The NHLBI recommend getting a flu shot each year.

Treatments for COPD

Doctors will suggest different treatment plans according to the stage of a person's COPD, but they may recommend the following:

Lifestyle changes

The first course of action for anyone with COPD is to limit exposure to anything that might make the disease worse, such as smoke and other airborne irritants.

Medications

Medication being tipped out of pot into palm
A doctor may recommend antibiotics to help prevent infection.

There are a variety of medications that can treat COPD symptoms. COPD medication cannot reverse the damage to the lungs and air tubes but can help with symptoms.

Common medications include:

  • bronchodilators, which relax the muscles in the lungs making it easier to breathe
  • anti-inflammatories, including corticosteroids or steroids, can reduce swelling, inflammation, and mucus
  • antibiotics or vaccinations, which help to manage bacterial and viral infections

Lung rehabilitation

Lung rehabilitation centers around exercises and education to help people with COPD be more active. Doctors typically offer this treatment to people who have moderate to severe COPD that interferes with daily activities. Doctors sometimes call it pulmonary rehabilitation.

Oxygen use

Supplemental oxygen may be beneficial in some cases. Doctors prescribe oxygen to those who experience severe breathlessness.

Lung surgery

In rare cases, doctors might recommend surgery to help treat people who have very severe COPD.

When to see a doctor

Anyone who experiences any symptoms of COPD should see a doctor immediately. Getting a diagnosis for COPD means that a doctor can recommend a suitable treatment to slow the progression of the disease.

Takeaway

COPD is not contagious.

Treating COPD starts with reducing exposure to lung irritants. Quitting smoking and avoiding exposure to smoke and other irritants help the lungs stay healthy. This reduces symptoms and can likely improve a person's quality of life.

Talking to a doctor about COPD is a good idea for anyone who has symptoms.

Related coverage

Key facts and common myths about COPD Find out 10 key facts and myths about chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Does it affect men more than women? Is smoking really a major cause? Does genetics play a role? Can it be treated? Can I be active with COPD? Find out the answers to these questions and more. Read now
The difference between COPD and emphysema COPD is a serious lung condition that includes a number of conditions. Emphysema is one of these conditions. Find out more about the causes, symptoms, and how to manage them. Read now
Can COPD run in families? Genetic factors can make it more likely that a person will develop chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). However, other causes, such as smoking and environmental toxins, are more significant. Preventive measures can help reduce the impact of the genetic risk factors for this disease. Learn more here. Read now
How can nonsmokers get COPD? Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a serious lung condition that can make it hard to breathe. Bronchiectasis and emphysema are forms of COPD. It usually affects smokers, but nonsmokers can develop it, too, if they are exposed to secondhand smoke, or if there are other environmental or genetic factors. Read now
Can people with COPD get better? Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a progressive condition with no cure. It is not possible to completely reverse it, but there are many things a person with COPD can do to help enhance outlook and improve their quality of life. Read now
COPD
Infectious Diseases / Bacteria / Viruses Respiratory

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Mon 19 November 2018.

    Visit our COPD category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on COPD.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Stinson, Adrienne. "How do you get COPD?." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 19 Nov. 2018. Web.
    19 Nov. 2018. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/323726.php>

    APA
    Stinson, A. (2018, November 19). "How do you get COPD?." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Popular in: COPD

Scroll to top