Dental dams: Everything you need to know

Last reviewed Last reviewed Wed 21 Nov 2018
By Nicole Galan
Reviewed by
It is possible to pass a sexually transmitted infection to a partner through oral-genital or oral-anal sex. A device known as a dental dam can be effective in reducing this risk.

A dental dam is a barrier between a person's mouth and another person's genitals. Many people use them during oral sex.

Dental dams consist of a square of thin material, usually latex or polyurethane. Dental dams come in a variety of colors and with or without lubricant. Some dental dams are flavored.

What do they protect against?

Dental dam. Image credit: Inga, 2008
A dental dam can help prevent the spread of STIs during oral sex.
Image credit: Inga, 2008

Dental dams protect against the spread of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) or other germs, such as E. coli, during oral sex. They prevent the mouth from coming into contact with the vagina, vulva, and anus.

People can transmit several STIs during oral sex, including:

There is little research on how effective dental dams are but, similarly to condoms, people must use them properly and consistently for full protection.

It is possible to transmit other infections, such as herpes simplex type 1 and 2, human papillomavirus (HPV), and pubic lice (crabs).

A person can get genital herpes from an infected partner during oral sex if they have not entirely covered the outbreak or lesion. It is also possible to catch pubic lice from a partner, even while using a dental dam.

Depending on the type of contact, it is possible to get an STI infection in the throat, mouth, anus, rectum, genitals, or even the urinary tract.

Often, a person with an STI in their throat or mouth does not have any symptoms other than a sore throat.

How to use a dental dam

Dental dams are easy to use. Simply unroll the dental dam and place it over the vulva or anus before performing oral sex.

Make sure to use the dental dam during the entire session, from start to finish.

People should only use dental dams over the vulva or anus. When performing oral sex on a man, a person should use a condom instead of a dental dam.

Here are a couple of tips for using a dental dam:

  • Use a water-based lubricant. Avoid using oil-based products, such as petroleum jelly, lotion, or oil, as these can make the dam less effective. Apply the lubricant between the dam and the skin to prevent irritation.
  • Avoid spermicides or nonoxynol-9 products. These substances can increase the risk of irritation to the mouth or throat.
  • Only use a dental dam once. Be sure to use a fresh one for each instance of oral sex.
  • Store correctly. Double check expiration dates and keep the dams in a cool, dry place.
  • Look out for allergies to latex. Opt for a polyurethane dam if either partner is allergic to latex.
  • Throw away damaged dams. If the dam gets crinkled or rips during oral sex, throw it out and use a new one.
What STIs can you get from oral sex?
What STIs can you get from oral sex?
Learn about how to practice safe oral sex here.
Read now

Making a homemade dental dam

How to make a homemade DIY dental dam illustration

If a person has a condom, they can just cut the tip and elastic at the base, then make another cut down the length of the condom and open it up into a square.

Another option is to use a sheet of kitchen plastic wrap. Plastic wrap is not designed for this purpose but can add protection if a person does not have access to a condom.

Plastic wrap is readily available in many grocery stores, and a person can use it with either water- or oil-based lubricants. However, plastic wrap is delicate and can rip easily.

Finally, there are single-use oral sex latex panties available, but these have yet to get approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration for this purpose.

While the single-use panties are more expensive than other options, they may feel more comfortable than a dental dam.

Takeaway

It is possible to transmit STIs through oral sex. Many people are not aware that they have an STI of the throat or mouth because there are often no symptoms.

Dental dams can provide a vital layer of protection during oral sex, especially among nonmonogamous couples or those with an active STI.

Dental dams are available at pharmacies, sexual health clinics, and online.

We picked linked items based on the quality of products, and list the pros and cons of each to help you determine which will work best for you. We partner with some of the companies that sell these products, which means Healthline UK and our partners may receive a portion of revenues if you make a purchase using a link(s) above.

Related coverage

What to know about sex and yeast infections While it is possible for a person to have sex when they have a yeast infection, it may cause pain and other bothersome symptoms. In addition, having sex may increase the amount of time the infection takes to heal. In some cases, a person can pass on the infection to their sexual partner. Learn more here. Read now
What you should know about non-hormonal birth control Non-hormonal birth control aims to prevent pregnancy without changing the balance of hormones in the body. It includes barrier methods, such as condoms, long-term options, for example, the IUD, and sterilization, which is a permanent solution. Find out more about the different methods and see which one may suit you. Read now
What to know about anal herpes Anal herpes is a form of genital herpes. Like genital herpes, it is caused by HSV-2 and is passed on through sexual contact. Anal herpes causes blisters or sores around the anus. It can be treated using antiviral medication. In this article, we discuss how to identify this condition, treatments, and prevention methods. Read now
How to find the right condom size Condoms come in many shapes and sizes. Finding the right fit is important for both safety and pleasure. Learn about condom brand sizes, and how to choose the right size, here. Read now
A color-coded guide to vaginal discharge Vaginal discharge often changes colors, depending on the time of the menstrual cycle. Some colors indicate that the area is healthy, while others can signal an infection or a hormonal imbalance. In this article, we provide a color-coded guide to vaginal discharge. Learn what the colors show and when to see a doctor. Read now
Sexual Health / STDs
Men's Health Women's Health / Gynecology

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Wed 21 November 2018.

    Visit our Sexual Health / STDs category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Sexual Health / STDs.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Galan, Nicole. "Dental dams: Everything you need to know." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 22 Nov. 2018. Web.
    22 Nov. 2018. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/323768.php>

    APA
    Galan, N. (2018, November 22). "Dental dams: Everything you need to know." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Popular in: Sexual Health / STDs

Scroll to top