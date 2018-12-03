A recent study reveals that an increase in narcissistic traits may be an unwanted result of sharing images, including selfies, “excessively” on social media. Share on Pinterest A new study unearths a potential risk of posting pictures. The findings, which appear in The Open Psychology Journal, show that participants who posted large numbers of photos and selfies on social media developed a 25 percent rise in narcissistic traits over the 4-month study period. This uptick in traits pushed some participants past the diagnostic cutoff for narcissistic personality disorder. Social media allows us to share major life events and daily musings alike with friends, family, and colleagues. It makes connecting with people around the world easy, and people who use platforms strategically can develop online followings. However, posting too many photos, including selfies, may have drawbacks.

Social media and narcissism Researchers from Swansea University in the United Kingdom and Milan University in Italy worked with 74 participants, who ranged in age from 18–34, for 4 months. Sixty percent of participants used Facebook, 25 percent used Instagram, and 13 percent used Twitter and Snapchat each. On average, the participants used social media for around 3 hours a day, not including use for work, but some participants reported personal use of up to 8 hours a day. Overall, those who posted images in quantities that the researchers considered “excessive” showed an average 25 percent increase in narcissistic traits over the study period. Interestingly, participants who posted words rather than images did not demonstrate this increase.

Narcissistic personality disorder This distinct personality disorder encompasses many traits. According to the American Psychiatric Association, there are 10 types of personality disorder, and each affects at least two of the following factors: how a person thinks about themselves and others

how a person responds emotionally

how a person relates to others

how they control their own behavior Narcissistic personality disorder occurs when a person has a need for admiration from others, while at the same time lacking empathy. Many people with this disorder experience self-importance and entitlement, which can result in taking advantage of people. To receive a diagnosis, a person must exhibit persistent impairments, such as making excessive attempts to attract attention or experiencing problems with goal-setting or interpersonal relationships.



However, some individuals experience narcissistic traits without this type of impact.