What are the symptoms of low sodium levels?

Last reviewed Last reviewed Wed 28 Nov 2018
By Jayne Leonard
Reviewed by
Hyponatremia occurs when sodium levels in the blood are too low. Symptoms include lethargy, confusion, and fatigue. It can result from underlying conditions, such as kidney failure, or other factors, such as drinking too much water or taking certain medications.

Sodium is an electrolyte that plays an essential role in regulating the levels of water and other substances in the body. The definition of a low sodium level is below 135 milliequivalents per liter (mEq/L).

As the condition worsens, people may experience symptoms, such as:

  • vomiting
  • muscle twitches
  • seizures

Severe hyponatremia occurs when levels drop below 125 mEq/L. Health issues arising from extremely low sodium levels may be fatal.

Hyponatremia is the most common electrolyte disorder that doctors encounter. Research suggests that approximately 1.7 percent of people in the United States have the condition. It is more prevalent among people with cancer.

Symptoms

Tired and fatigues businessman in back of tax or car rubbing bridge of nose under glasses because of stress and exhaustion
Hyponatremia can cause fatigue and headaches.

Mild hyponatremia may not cause symptoms. When symptoms occur they include:

  • confusion
  • sluggishness
  • a headache
  • fatigue and low energy
  • nausea
  • restlessness

If the condition worsens, it can cause severe symptoms, particularly in older adults. Severe symptoms may include:

  • vomiting
  • muscle weakness, spasms, and twitching
  • seizures
  • coma

Hyponatremia can result in death in extreme cases.

Everything you need to know about electrolytes
Everything you need to know about electrolytes
Sodium is an electrolyte. Electrolytes have many important functions in the body; learn more about electrolytes here.
Read now

What are the causes?

Other medical conditions and factors that can cause sodium levels to fall include:

  • diarrhea or vomiting
  • heart failure
  • kidney disease
  • liver disease
  • medication use
  • syndrome of inappropriate ADH secretion (SIADH)

People with SIADH produce excessive levels of the anti-diuretic hormone (ADH), which can lower sodium levels

Other causes include:

  • Drinking too much water.
  • Drug use. Taking the recreational drug ecstasy increases the risk of severe hyponatremia in some cases. Hyponatremia from ecstasy use can be fatal, especially in females.
  • Hormone disorders. These include Addison's disease, which reduces the body's production of the hormones cortisol and aldosterone and hypothyroidism, which is characterized by low levels of thyroid hormone.

Risk factors

Some medications may increase the risk of hyponatremia.
Some medications may increase the risk of hyponatremia.

Certain factors increase the risk of developing hyponatremia, including:

  • age
  • having specific conditions, such as SIADH or kidney, heart, or liver disease
  • taking certain diuretics, antidepressants, or pain medications
  • taking ecstasy
  • drinking excessive amounts of water
  • intense exercise, which may cause people to drink lots of water quickly

Diagnosis and when to see a doctor

People who are at risk of hyponatremia or develop symptoms should see their doctor right away as they may need urgent medical treatment.

People with symptoms including vomiting, seizures, or loss of consciousness require immediate attention. They should call an ambulance or go to the nearest emergency department.

To diagnose low sodium levels, a doctor will take a medical history, perform a physical examination, and order a blood test.

If the blood test shows low sodium levels, the doctor will typically need to perform additional tests to determine the cause.

Treatment

Treatment for hyponatremia involves:

Restoring blood sodium levels

Those who have mild to moderate hyponatremia resulting from lifestyle factors or medication may be able to increase sodium to normal levels by:

  • drinking less fluids (often less than 1 quart per day)
  • adjusting medication dose or switching medications

Individuals with severe symptoms often require hospitalization and an intravenous (IV) sodium treatment to get their sodium levels back to normal. They may also require drugs to treat seizures or other hyponatremia symptoms.

Treating the underlying cause

Where the underlying cause of hyponatremia is a medical condition or hormonal disorder, people will usually need further treatment.

For example, people with liver, kidney, or heart problems may receive medications or surgery. Kidney problems often require dialysis, and people with liver or heart conditions may need a transplant.

People with a thyroid disorder can typically manage their symptoms and prevent hyponatremia and other complications with medications and lifestyle changes.

SIADH usually requires ongoing treatment to prevent hyponatremia. Individuals with the condition may need to restrict fluid intake, take salt tablets, or use medications.

Prevention

Athlete drinking sports energy drink after exercising.
Sports drinks containing electrolytes can help prevent low blood sodium levels after intense exercise.

To avoid low blood sodium levels:

  • avoid drinking excessive amounts of water
  • consume sports drinks during intense exercise
  • do not take ecstasy
  • seek treatment for medical conditions
  • discuss medication use with a doctor
  • seek medical care if vomiting or diarrhea persist

Takeaway

The outlook for people with low sodium levels depends on the severity of the condition and the underlying cause.

Acute hyponatremia, which develops quickly, is more severe than chronic cases, which have a longer onset time. In severe cases, hyponatremia can be fatal.

To improve their outlook, people should be aware of the symptoms of hyponatremia and seek prompt medical attention if they experience any of them. Those at risk of low sodium levels should be especially vigilant.

Related coverage

What you should know about dehydration Dark-colored urine and thirst are classic signs that someone is dehydrated. The simple solution is to drink more. But when dehydration occurs in the very young and the elderly, the symptoms may not be recognized, and the results can be serious. Find out here what can happen if dehydration occurs and how to prevent it. Read now
What causes a headache with nausea? Headaches and nausea are common complaints. When the two symptoms occur together, a range of health issues may be responsible, including migraines, the flu, a cold, dehydration, food allergies, or too much caffeine, nicotine, or alcohol. Here, we explore the causes, treatment, and prevention of a headache and nausea. Read now
What happens if you drink too much water? People who are athletic, older, or pregnant may need to drink extra water. However, drinking too much can lead to water intoxication, which can cause symptoms as severe as seizures and brain damage. It may even be fatal, when sodium levels fall too low. Here, learn about symptoms, causes, and who has the highest risk. Read now
Is Gatorade good or bad for you? Gatorade contains electrolytes that rehydrate people after exercise, but it also contains sugar and artificial colors. Is Gatorade good or bad for people's health? We look at the research. Read now
What is the normal chloride level? The chloride levels in the blood should be 96 and 106 milliequivalents per liter (MEq/L). High levels indicate hyperchloremia, while low levels indicate hypochloremia. These conditions can have many causes including severe dehydration. Treatment depends on the individual cause but may involve rehydrating. Learn more. Read now
Blood / Hematology
Urology / Nephrology

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Wed 28 November 2018.

    Visit our Blood / Hematology category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Blood / Hematology.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Leonard, Jayne. "What are the symptoms of low sodium levels?." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 28 Nov. 2018. Web.
    28 Nov. 2018. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/323831.php>

    APA
    Leonard, J. (2018, November 28). "What are the symptoms of low sodium levels?." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Popular in: Blood / Hematology

Scroll to top