How can you clear up sinus congestion?

Last reviewed Last reviewed Wed 28 Nov 2018
By Timothy Huzar
Reviewed by
Sinus congestion occurs when a condition causes fluid to become trapped in the sinuses, making them feel blocked and painful. Many natural home remedies can help a person feel better, including hydration, steam inhalation, and applying a warm, wet towel to the face.

A virus or cold is the most common cause of sinus congestion, but a bacterial infection can also occasionally cause it. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a person with sinus congestion may experience:

This article looks at six simple, natural home remedies for sinus congestion, as well as when to see a doctor.

Home remedies

There are many home remedies that a person can try to help relieve sinus congestion. These include:

1. Staying hydrated

The mucous membranes can become inflamed during sinus congestion. However, staying hydrated can help the membrane function correctly.

Drinking plenty of water and other fluids may help relieve the symptoms of sinus congestion. A person may find that keeping a water bottle close to them throughout the day can encourage them to drink more.

2. Breathing in steam

Inhaling steam which can help with sinus congestion
Inhaling steam can help with sinus congestion.

Breathing in steam can help keep the mucous membranes moist.

This is particularly important during winter or in colder climates.

This may help relieve the symptoms of sinus congestion and encourage the sinuses to unblock.

Running very hot water from a shower and breathing in the vapor may help unblock the sinuses and relieve symptoms.

It is also possible to use a humidifier for the same purpose.

3. Raising the head during sleep

To help encourage sinus blockages to clear, a person may consider raising their head during sleep. A person can use extra pillows to prop their head up.

Conversely, keeping the head level may result in a greater buildup of congestion overnight.

4. Using eucalyptus oil

Eucalyptus oil relieves the symptoms of sinus congestion. It may also help kill germs in and around the nasal passage that contribute to a sinus infection.

A person can use eucalyptus oil by applying it to tissue paper and sleeping next to it, or by adding it to hot water and inhaling the steam. However, if a person applies the hot water and eucalyptus oil mixture directly to the skin, it may cause burns.

Menthol-based oils are also popular, but they work by making a person feel as though they can breathe more easily. They do not unblock the congested sinuses.

5. Applying warm, wet towels

A warm, wet towel held against the face may help relieve the swelling and inflammation of sinus congestion.

It may also help keep the mucous membranes moist by breathing in moist air, which can help it function properly.

People can also soak a towel in warm water, wring it out, and drape it over their face in a way that is still comfortable for them to breathe through their mouth.

6. Trying a neti pot

oman using a neti pot to clear her nose of congestion
A neti pot can help to relieve the symptoms of sinus congestion.

Neti pots are small teapot-shaped devices that help a person pour a salt water solution into their nasal cavity.

This may help relieve the symptoms of sinus congestion by keeping the mucous membranes moist and functioning properly.

Neti pots may also help treat congestion by flushing out the sinuses and the buildup of any material causing a blockage. It is vital to follow instructions carefully.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) note that if a person has not properly cleaned the neti pot before using it, it might actually cause a sinus infection. People should clean neti pots using distilled, sterile, or previously boiled water that is free of harmful germs.

Over-the-counter medication

Nasal sprays that include a decongestant may be helpful in relieving congested sinuses.

However, Harvard Medical School point out that decongestants can also cause problems. For example, sometimes, congestion can become worse after a person stops using decongestants.

Taking painkillers may also help relieve pain due to sinus congestion.

If a person experiences side effects or the medication is not working, they should speak to a medical professional.

What is the best remedy for sinus drainage?
What is the best remedy for sinus drainage?
Draining the sinuses can help relieve congestion. Learn about the best ways to drain the sinuses here.
Read now

When to see a doctor

Though a person can usually resolve sinus congestion using home remedies, complications can arise. In these cases, seeing a medical professional is important.

The CDC recommend seeing a medical professional if a person has:

  • a temperature above 100.4F (38C)
  • symptoms that are worsening
  • symptoms that have not gone away after 10 days
  • frequent sinus issues
  • symptoms that over-the-counter (OTC) medication does not resolve

Summary

Sinus congestion most commonly occurs as a result of a cold, virus, or bacterial infection. Symptoms include a sore throat, a runny nose, and coughing, among others.

There are a number of simple home remedies that a person can try to help relieve these symptoms. These include inhaling steam, using eucalyptus oil, and staying hydrated. A person can also use OTC medications such as nasal sprays.

They should consider seeing a doctor when their symptoms do not go away or become worse, and the doctor will be able to work out what is causing a person's infection and prescribe appropriate medication if necessary.

Related coverage

What is frontal sinusitis and what causes it? The sinuses are cavities that produce mucus. If a person has frontal sinusitis, the cavities just behind the eyes become inflamed, and the mucus cannot drain correctly. Infections, allergies, or long-term health issues may be responsible. Here, we examine the causes of frontal sinusitis and how treatments vary. Read now
Common symptoms of a sinus infection Sinus infections, or sinusitis, occur when a virus of bacteria enters the sinuses. The symptoms of sinusitis are similar to a cold, but it also involves a feeling of pressure and congestion in the sinuses. Read on for a list of common symptoms and treatments for sinus infections. Read now
Everything you need to know about sinus infection The sinuses behind the nose can become inflamed for a variety of reasons. This MNT Knowledge Center article explains the symptoms of sinus infection, also known as sinusitis. Sinus infection is one of the most commonly diagnosed infections in the U.S. This article shows how it can complicate and what types there are. Read now
How can you unblock your ear? A clogged ear can happen for a variety of reasons. It can be a buildup of wax or caused by a cold or sinus infection. Thankfully, many cases of a clogged ear can be treated with some simple home remedies. These include ear irrigation, steam inhalation, or simply ear drops. Learn about home remedies plus what not to do. Read now
How do I know if I have a cold or sinusitis? The symptoms of a sinus infection are very similar to those caused by a cold, but if symptoms continue for some time, medical help may be needed. Learn how to spot symptoms caused by sinus infection. Get some tips for home remedies and other treatments, and find out when to see a doctor. Read now
Flu / Cold / SARS
Complementary Medicine / Alternative Medicine Ear, Nose and Throat

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Wed 28 November 2018.

    Visit our Flu / Cold / SARS category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Flu / Cold / SARS.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Huzar, Timothy. "How can you clear up sinus congestion?." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 28 Nov. 2018. Web.
    28 Nov. 2018. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/323834.php>

    APA
    Huzar, T. (2018, November 28). "How can you clear up sinus congestion?." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Popular in: Flu / Cold / SARS

Scroll to top