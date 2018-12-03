A team of surgeons has successfully performed a face transplant for a 26-year-old man who had a self-inflicted gun injury. The team used facial skin from a donor to replace much of the man’s face, as well as partially replacing his bone structure.

A team of over 100 medical professionals at New York University (NYU) Langone in New York City performed the transplant.

Dr. Eduardo D. Rodriguez — the Helen L. Kimmel professor of reconstructive plastic surgery and chair of the Hansjörg Wyss Department of Plastic Surgery at NYU Langone — led the surgical team.

The patient’s name is Cameron Underwood. He is a 26-year-old man who lost most of his lower jaw, teeth, and nose as a result of a self-inflicted accidental gunshot.

The man had also damaged his maxillary and palate as a result of the accident.

Dr. Rodriguez and his team performed the transplant surgery on January 5, 2018. The procedure lasted 25 hours and ended the following morning.

Since then, the NYU Langone specialists have performed several follow-up procedures, and they now report on their achievement and the techniques they used.