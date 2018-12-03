New research investigates the molecular similarities between celiac disease and cystic fibrosis. The results suggest that a compound developed for cystic fibrosis may also treat celiac disease.

Celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder that affects 1 in 141 people in the United States.

The condition is triggered by the consumption of gluten — a protein that can be found in wheat, barley, and rye and in foods such as bread, pasta, and baked goods.

In a person with celiac disease, consuming gluten causes the immune system to attack the mucus that lines the inside of the small intestine.

This can trigger a range of digestive symptoms, such as bloating, nausea, vomiting, chronic diarrhea, and stomach pain.

Current remedies for the disease involve avoiding gluten, but new research, published in The EMBO Journal, points to novel therapeutic targets that may soon lead to effective treatments.

The study was led by Luigi Maiuri, of the San Raffaele Scientific Institute in Milan, Italy, as well as by Valeria Raia, from the University of Naples Federico II in Italy and Guido Kroemer, from Paris Descartes University in France.