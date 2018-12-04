New research, published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine, suggests that nighttime exposure to artificial outdoor light, known as light pollution, may raise the risk of insomnia.

Short-term insomnia affects approximately 30 percent of adults in the United States.



A further 10 percent of people in the country have chronic insomnia.

Researchers have associated insufficient sleep with chronic health conditions ranging from type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and obesity, to mental health disorders such as depression.

The connection between light and sleep is well-documented. Recent results, for example, indicate that the light emitted by screens can affect light-sensitive cells in the retina and reset the body clock — a brain structure that controls the sleep-wake cycle.

While it may seem intuitive that the light that comes from laptops and smartphones disrupts our sleep, it may come as a surprise that outdoor artificial nighttime light can have a similar effect.

New research finds a connection between excessive exposure to light pollution and the use of sleeping pills in seniors.

Kyoung-bok Min, Ph.D., an associate professor in the Department of Occupational and Environmental Medicine at Seoul National University College of Medicine in South Korea, conducted the study with Jin-young Min, Ph.D., from the university’s Department of Preventive Medicine.