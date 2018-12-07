Diabetes: Fasting before a blood test might actually be harmful

Published Published Today
By
Fact checked by Jasmin Collier
Before a blood cholesterol test, doctors typically advise that a person fast for several hours to get the most accurate results. However, a new study shows that in the case of people with diabetes, this approach could do more harm than good.
woman drinking water through a straw
New research explains why fasting before a blood test may not be such a good idea for people with diabetes.

People with diabetes tend to have higher levels of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, or "bad cholesterol."

This can lead to the excessive buildup of fat in the arteries.

For this reason, doctors may recommend that these people have regular blood cholesterol tests.

Current guidelines recommend that people do not eat or drink anything but water before a blood test, in order to not skew its results.

However, increasingly, studies are suggesting that this step may not be necessary, and that it may actually cause harm in some cases.

New research led by specialists at Michigan State University in East Lansing reports that fasting before a blood cholesterol test can give rise to low blood sugar, or hypoglycemia, in individuals with diabetes who take insulin or sulfonylurea (a drug to manage type 2 diabetes).

These findings, which now appear in the International Journal of Endocrinology, may influence doctors' advice to people with diabetes.

'Feed not FEEHD'

The team worked with 525 people with diabetes who attended one of two endocrinology clinics in Michigan. The scientists asked them to fill in a two-page survey, and they only considered those that featured all the relevant data.

Following an analysis of this information, the researchers found that people with diabetes were more likely to experience fasting-evoked en route hypoglycemia (FEEHD) if they had fasted before having a blood test.

Sweet options for people with diabetes
Sweet options for people with diabetes
What sweet foods can people with diabetes safely enjoy?
Read now

In FEEHD, blood sugar levels become abnormally low — under 70 milligrams per deciliter — which can cause faintness, confusion, and dizziness. This can lead to life-threatening accidents if the person in question is driving ("en route") to the clinic where the blood test will take place.

"Hypoglycemia is an overlooked problem that we see from time-to-time in patients with diabetes who show up for lab tests after skipping breakfast," explains study author Saleh Aldasouqi.

"Patients continue taking their diabetes medication but don't eat anything, resulting in low blood sugar levels that cause them to have a hypoglycemic event while driving to or from the lab, putting themselves and others at risk."

Saleh Aldasouqi

"Our new motto is 'Feed not FEEHD,'" he goes on, "to remind patients of this danger and get them to eat."

A need to update older guidelines

Aldasouqi also points out that specialists currently recognize that eating before undergoing a blood cholesterol test is unlikely to affect relevant measurements. Therefore, having a meal before going in for a test may actually be better than fasting and potentially losing consciousness on the way to the laboratory.

He adds that the idea of fasting before a blood test comes from antiquated sets of guidelines from the 1970s, which specialists in Canada and most European countries no longer use.

For this reason, he says that United States-based specialists may want to consider revising their own guidelines to better fit the needs of their patients.

According to the study's findings, only 35 percent of participants had received advice about how to prevent a FEEHD event before going in for a blood cholesterol test.

"We encourage patients who receive orders for a lab test," explains Aldasouqi, "to ask their doctor if fasting is really necessary, and if so, how they should handle their diabetes medications during the fasting period to account for the changes in their blood sugar levels."

"FEEHD is overlooked in clinical practice, and we aim to bring this problem to light and further educate doctors and patients about the consequences of fasting while on diabetes medications," he adds.

Related coverage

What is a healthy blood glucose level? Blood sugar or blood glucose supplies energy from food to all the cells in the body. Diabetes happens when healthy sugar levels are not maintained. Read now
What is the difference between HDL and LDL cholesterol? The body needs cholesterol, but too much bad cholesterol can be harmful and is a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke. In this article, learn about the difference between HDL and LDL — “good” and “bad” — cholesterol, as well as how they are measured. What steps can you take to lower LDL and increase HDL? Read now
What medication is available for diabetes? Diabetes causes blood sugar levels to rise. The body may stop producing insulin, the hormone that regulates blood sugar, and this results in type 1 diabetes. In people with type 2 diabetes, insulin is not working effectively. Learn about the range of treatments for each type and recent medical developments here. Read now
How to treat diabetes Diabetes is an ongoing condition in which the body either produces too little insulin or does not use insulin effectively. Management includes artificial insulin and lifestyle adjustments. Read on to learn more. Read now
How insulin and glucagon work to regulate blood sugar levels Insulin and glucagon are hormones that help to regulate blood sugar levels. In imbalance of either of these important chemical messengers can play a huge role in diabetes. What is the link between diabetes and the pancreas? What are the symptoms of high and low blood sugar levels? Find out in this article. Read now
Have a medical question? Connect with an online doctor
Get started
Diabetes
Blood / Hematology Cholesterol Endocrinology

Recommended related news

Popular in: Diabetes

Scroll to top