According to a recent study, individuals may be more likely to be hospitalized due to the flu or another respiratory virus if they are underweight or at the higher end of the obesity scale.

Observational data for the study came from six hospitals in Mexico, and they covered 4,778 people with symptoms of a flu-like illness.

Some of these people received their treatment in the hospital, and some did as outpatients.

The results of the study showed that:

43 percent of the people had a severe flu-like illness

16.3 percent tested positive for flu

55.2 percent tested positive for another respiratory virus

28.5 percent “had no respiratory virus isolated”

When the scientists plotted the risk of hospital admission against people’s body mass index (BMI), for adults, it formed a “U” shape on the graph.

The lowest risk of hospitalization was for those with a BMI in the “normal” weight range, and the highest risk was for those in the lowest and highest BMI ranges.

Children — which the researchers defined as all those under the age of 19 years — made up 32 percent of the people in the study. The scientists saw no clear link, however, between BMI and severe flu-like illness risk in this group.

The senior author of the study is Dr. John H. Beigel. He works for Leidos Biomedical Research Inc., a firm that operates National Laboratory facilities for the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) in Bethesda, MD. The other authors are from the NIAID and participating hospitals in Mexico.

The journal Influenza and Other Respiratory Viruses has now published a paper on this study.