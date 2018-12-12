Scaling skin may arise when an injury or a medical condition damages the outer layer of skin. Some conditions interfere with the structure and moisture content of the skin or cause the body to produce extra skin, which can lead to dry or flaky skin.
Scaling skin is a symptom of many medical conditions, including psoriasis, contact dermatitis, eczema, and fungal skin infections. Some causes can lead to health complications if left untreated. Commonly affected areas include the face, legs, and hands.
Continue reading to find out what causes scaling skin, how to identify the condition with our picture guide, treatment options, and when to see a doctor.
Pictures of scaling skin
Contact dermatitis
Image credit: Floreana, 2010.
Contact dermatitis
Image credit: Lauren Jill Ahrold, 2008.
Psoriasis
Image credit: Alborz Fallah, 2013.
Psoriasis
Image credit: Alborz Fallah, 2013.
Psoriasis
Image credit: James Heilman, MD, 2010.
Atopic dermatitis
Image credit: Assianir, 2013.
Atopic dermatitis
Image credit: Gzzz, 2010.
Dyshidrotic eczema
Image credit: Eugene Alvin Villar, 2008.
Dyshidrotic eczema
Image credit: La belle morte, 2008.
Seborrheic dermatitis
Image credit: Amras666, 2008.
Seborrheic dermatitis
Image credit: Klaus D Peter Gummersbach, 2009.
Varicose eczema
Image credit: Cardiologist61, 2013.
Ichthyosis
Image credit: CDC/ Richard S. Hibbets, 1971.
Actinic keratosis
Image credit: Future FamDoc, 2014.
Actinic keratosis
Image credit: James Heilman, MD, 2017.
Lichen planus
Image credit: Warfieldian, 2013.
Lichen planus
Image credit: CDC/ Wallace N. McLeod, M.D.; Bob Craig, 1965.
Ringworm
Image credit: Lucyin, 2016.
Ringworm
Image credit: Grook Da Oger, 2008.
Causes of scaling skin
Scaling skin is a symptom of many different skin conditions, including:
Contact dermatitis
Contact dermatitis is a form of eczema that develops after someone has come into contact with an allergen, irritant, or toxic substance.
People can develop contact dermatitis anywhere on the body, but it typically appears on exposed body parts, such as:
- hands
- face
- arms
- legs
- neck
- feet
Possible allergens or irritants that can cause contact dermatitis include:
- poison ivy
- wool
- soap
- cosmetics
- chlorine
- cigarette smoke
- latex
Symptoms of contact dermatitis include:
- dry, flaky, or scaly patches of skin
- redness and swelling of the skin
- blisters that ooze or weep
- burning or itching sensation of the affected area
- hives
- stiff or tight feeling skin
Psoriasis
Psoriasis is a common autoimmune disorder that causes patches of thick, scaly skin to develop. Psoriasis usually affects the following body parts:
- elbows
- knees
- scalp
- palms
- soles of feet
- lower back
Symptoms of psoriasis include:
- thick, scaly patches of skin
- red or silvery patches of skin
- itching
People with psoriatic arthritis, a condition related to psoriasis, often experience swelling, stiffness, or pain in the joints.
Eczema
Eczema can cause itchy, dry patches of skin.
Eczema is a common skin condition that affects 30 percent of people in the United States. It is most common in children and adolescents.
Some types of eczema that cause scaling skin include:
- Location: elbows, knees, cheeks, neck, legs, and arms
- Symptoms: dry, flaky patches of skin that can ooze a clear fluid
- Location: fingers, toes, palms, and soles of the feet
- Symptoms: small blisters that can turn into skin cracks or cause the skin to thicken
- Location: areas where the skin is oily, such as the scalp, ears, face, and armpits
- Symptoms: yellowish or white crusty rash
- Location: lower legs
- Symptoms: dry, scaly skin and hot, leaking blisters
- Location: lower legs
- Symptoms: dry, scaly skin with red cracks
Ichthyosis
Ichthyosis is a family of rare skin disorders characterized by thick, scaling patches of skin.
Ichthyosis can appear on many parts of the body, including:
- legs
- hands
- arms
- torso
- elbows
- scalp
Symptoms of ichthyosis include:
- extremely dry skin
- thick, scaly skin
- flaky skin
- cracks in the skin
Actinic keratosis
Actinic keratosis, also known as solar keratosis, is a thick, crusty bump that forms on the skin. People can develop actinic keratosis after exposure to ultraviolet light from the sun or artificial tanning.
People should keep an eye on actinic keratoses as they can be the first sign of skin cancer. According to the American Osteopathic College of Dermatology, active lesions that are redder and more tender than others may develop into a skin cancer called squamous cell carcinoma.
Actinic keratoses appear on areas of the body that get a lot of sun exposure, such as:
- face
- ears
- neck
- hands
- scalp
- arms
Symptoms of actinic keratosis include:
- light, dark, pink, or red colored bumps
- horn-like scale or crust on the bump
- bumps are tender or itchy
Lichen planus
Lichen planus is an inflammatory skin condition in which many small bumps develop on various parts of the body.
Lichen planus can appear anywhere on the body, but it usually develops on the
- mouth
- nails
- scalp
- wrists
- ankles
- lower back
- legs
Symptoms of lichen planus depend on where it appears on the body. Some symptoms include
- shiny, red or white bumps
- thick patches of scaly skin
- itching or pain of the affected area
- blisters
Ringworm
Ringworm, or tinea, is a fungal infection that affects the top layer of the skin. Ringworm causes red, scaly rashes that can spread to other parts of the body.
Ringworm appears on the following body parts:
- feet
- groin
- nail bed
- beard area
- body
- face
- neck
Symptoms of ringworm include:
- small patches of red, scaly skin
- a ring-shaped rash
- margining or raised rings
- itchiness under the rash
- pus-filled bumps
Treatments for scaling skin
Ointments and creams may help treat the cause of scaling skin.
Treatments depend on the severity of the symptoms and the cause of scaling.
People can treat mild forms of scaling skin with ointments or creams that contain urea, petrolatum, or lactic acid.
If using creams and ointment regularly does not reduce the scaling, people can talk to their doctor about the best treatment options.
Doctors may recommend prescription-strength ointments to reduce swelling and itching, such as hydrocortisone. For more severe cases, healthcare providers may recommend oral steroids, antibiotics, or antihistamines.
People can find creams and ointments in drugstores and online stores:
- skin creams that contain urea
- skin creams that contain petroleum
- skin creams that contain lactic acid
Complications
Scaling leaves the skin broken and vulnerable to bacterial, viral, and fungal infections, which can lead to other health complications if left untreated.
Some of the medical conditions mentioned above may lead to other health complications. For example, people with psoriasis may develop psoriatic arthritis, a condition characterized by pain and inflammation of the joints.
Actinic keratosis requires extra attention as some bumps may be precancerous.
When to see a doctor
Scaling skin is not a medical emergency. However, people should seek medical attention if they experience any of the following:
- scaling skin that does not improve even after regular skin care
- the rash or area of affected skin begins spreading
- an allergic reaction, which includes hives, fever, or difficulty breathing
Outlook
Scaling skin is a symptom of many different medical conditions, such as psoriasis, contact dermatitis, eczema, and fungal skin infections. Scaling skin is not a medical emergency.
People who experience persistent scaling may want to contact their healthcare provider to discuss treatment options.
Treatment depends on the severity of the symptoms and the cause of the scaling. People can treat mild forms of scaling with thick ointments or creams. More severe forms of scaling may require medical attention. Doctors may prescribe antifungals to treat ringworm or antihistamines to treat allergic reactions.