What are the best cornstarch substitutes?

Last reviewed Last reviewed Wed 19 Dec 2018
By Jennifer Huizen
Reviewed by
Cornstarch has uses in cooking and baking to help thicken, blend, and stabilize foods. It contains mostly starch, which is very high in calories and carbohydrates, and it has little nutritional content. Wheat flour, rice flour, and xanthan gum are some of the potential alternatives.

Cornstarch is not the best foodstuff for people who want to lower or regulate their blood sugar or cholesterol levels.

Cornstarch might also not be the best for people on a diet, or for those looking to reduce their risk of obesity. This is due to its high calorie and carbohydrate content.

There are plenty of cornstarch substitutes, and almost all of them are vegan or vegetarian. In this article, we look at nine of the best cornstarch substitutes.

Cornstarch substitutes

The following is a breakdown of the best cornstarch alternatives and why they are a good substitute:

1. Wheat flour

Wheat flour in a bowl
Wheat flour is more nutritious than cornstarch.

Wheat flour is a nutritious alternative to cornstarch, with a higher protein content, fewer carbohydrates, and more dietary fiber than cornstarch. It also contains more vitamins and minerals.

While it may be more nutritious, wheat flour is not as starchy as cornstarch.

This means that it may be necessary to use more of it to create the same effect when cooking.

Like cornstarch, wheat flour can make a liquid lumpy if a person does not properly mix it. Try whisking the flour in warm water until it is even before adding to foods.

2. Rice flour

Rice flour, which people make from ground rice, contains a high level of nutrients and has many uses in Asian dishes. These include noodles, soups, and desserts.

Rice flour has more protein and dietary fiber than cornstarch. It also contains fewer carbohydrates.

It is best to mix rice flour in cold or warm water until it is even before adding it to food. This prevents it from creating lumps.

3. Arrowroot flour

People make arrowroot flour from the rootstock of several types of plants in the arrowroot family.

Arrowroot flour is a nutritious substitute for cornstarch because it acts similarly to cornstarch but contains more dietary fiber.

Arrowroot flour also contains a more calcium than cornstarch. It is naturally gluten-free, making it a good alternative to wheat flour for people with celiac disease or those on gluten-free diets.

Arrowroot flour may not mix well with dairy but handles freezing very well.

4. Potato starch

Potato starch is a powder made by extracting starch from potatoes and drying it out.

Potato starch contains few nutrients. However, potato starch contains significantly fewer calories and carbohydrates than cornstarch, making it a good substitute for people looking to thicken foods without adding calories or carbs.

Potato starch is also relatively flavorless, meaning that it will not overpower or alter other flavors in foods. Potatoes are naturally gluten-free, which makes them a good option for people with celiac disease or those on a gluten-free diet.

It is best to add potato starch to foods late in the cooking process. Overheating starches can cause them to break down and lose their thickening qualities.

5. Sorghum flour

Sorghum plant
Grinding sorghum grains creates a flour that is popular in the Pacific Islands.

People make sorghum flour from ground sorghum grains. Sorghum is high in protein, antioxidants, and dietary fiber.

A 2016 study paper in the journal Nutrition Reviews noted that there is some evidence to suggest that sorghum consumption may help regulate blood sugar responses and reduce oxidative stress.

As well as containing more protein than cornstarch, sorghum flour is also rich in the following nutrients:

  • magnesium
  • iron
  • niacin
  • several B vitamins
  • phosphorous

Sorghum flour is a great thickener for soups, stews, and chowders. People in the Pacific Islands commonly use sorghum flour to thicken their stews. Sorghum is naturally gluten-free and high in many nutrients.

6. Guar gum

People make guar gum by grinding the gum-containing tissue inside cluster bean seeds. It is available in a few different forms but often comes as a fine, white-to-yellowish powder.

The uses of guar gum in cooking, such as thickening, stabilizing, and emulsifying, are similar to those of cornstarch.

Guar gum can be a particularly good alternative to cornstarch when it comes to thickening frozen foods or making foods to store in the freezer. This is because it contains compounds that help prevent the formation of ice crystals.

Guar gum is also a highly nutritious and potentially healthful alternative to cornstarch. Guar gum has fewer calories and carbohydrates and more dietary fiber than cornstarch.

Guar gum may also have overall health benefits. Because it forms a thick gel in the intestines, guar gum slows digestion and prolongs a sense of fullness, which may promote:

  • weight loss and a lower risk of obesity
  • healthy blood sugar levels and a lower risk of diabetes
  • healthy blood cholesterol levels
  • healthy bowel and digestive habits
  • higher levels of mineral and vitamin absorption

7. Xanthan gum

Xanthan gum
Xanthan gum lacks the nutrients that cornstarch contains.

People can make xanthan gum by fermenting sugars using a type of bacteria called Xanthomonas campestris.

Xanthan gum is not always an ideal replacement for cornstarch because it contains practically zero nutrients aside from sodium and potassium.

It is, however, extremely useful as a thickener, emulsifier, and gelling agent.

Because it is so strong, a small amount of xanthan gum can go a long way.

All you need to know about xanthan gum
All you need to know about xanthan gum
One alternative to cornstarch is xanthan gum. Learn more about the uses and benefits of xanthan gum here.
Read now

8. Cassava or tapioca flour

Cassava flour is usually a fine white powder made from finely ground cassava root. Tapioca flour is typically a powder made from dried ground starch extracted from cassava through soaking, washing, and pulping.

Cassava may be an especially good cornstarch substitute for people with diabetes or prediabetes because it has a lower glycemic index score than wheat flour. In fact, cassava flour has significantly fewer carbohydrates than cornstarch.

9. Glucomannan

Glucomannan is a colorless, water-soluble powder that people make from the roots of the konjac plant, or elephant yam.

It is extremely viscous. It can absorb some "50 times its weight in water," making it an excellent thickener for foods. Glucommanan contains a high level of dietary fiber and few calories.

Other ways to thicken or stabilize foods

There are a few other ways to thicken, blend, or stabilize foods. Some common tips include adding:

  • blended vegetables or fruits
  • yogurt or milk
  • coconut milk

Cooking foods for longer also usually causes them to naturally thicken and mix, as the chemical bonds in the foods break down and the starch fibers lose their strength.

Summary

There are plenty of good substitutes for cornstarch.

Easy-to-access alternatives are wheat flour, arrowroot flour, and rice flour. These are good alternatives to cornstarch because they are more nutritious and contain fewer carbohydrates and calories.

Xanthan and guar gum are much stronger thickeners than cornstarch, but they can be harder to obtain and use.

Blending fruits and vegetables to add to food, adding coconut milk, or cooking foods for a little while longer can also help replace the need for thickening agents such as cornstarch.

Related coverage

All you need to know about xanthan gum A look at xanthan gum, a food thickener with numerous health benefits. It is created from bacteria that is taken from plants. It may have a number of health benefits, and it is used in gluten-free food. However, there are also some risks, and alternative options are available. Find out more about xantham gum. Read now
What to know about cassava: Nutrition and toxicity Cassava is a root vegetable that people eat worldwide. Raw cassava can be toxic when people ingest it. Learn about the benefits, toxicity, and uses of cassava here, as well as how to prepare it safely. Read now
11 healthy nutrition facts about tapioca Tapioca is a starchy product made in South America that is available as flour, meal, flakes, and pearls. It is a sweet and nutritious in desserts and teas. This MNT Knowledge Center article looks at eleven benefits tapioca can bring to the diet, including the fact it is allergen and cholesterol free and rich in fiber. Read now
What is gluten, and why is it bad for some people? Gluten is a family of proteins found in several types of grain. Most medical sources state that it is safe, except for people with celiac disease, but some experts believe that it can cause widespread damage. Now, more than 30 percent of Americans are actively trying to avoid gluten. Learn how it may harm health here. Read now
11 healthful alternatives to wheat bread Many people need to or wish to avoid or reduce the bread they eat that contains wheat. Fortunately, there are many healthful and tasty alternatives without wheat that they can choose. Learn more here. Read now
Nutrition / Diet

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Wed 19 December 2018.

    Visit our Nutrition / Diet category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Nutrition / Diet.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Huizen, Jennifer. "What are the best cornstarch substitutes?." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 19 Dec. 2018. Web.
    19 Dec. 2018. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/324035.php>

    APA
    Huizen, J. (2018, December 19). "What are the best cornstarch substitutes?." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Popular in: Nutrition / Diet

Scroll to top