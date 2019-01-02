In an effort to lose excess weight, many people look toward supplements for a quick and easy fix. Weight loss supplements, including Hydroxycut, often claim they will produce dramatic results in a short amount of time.

However, as with any weight loss supplement, a person should question whether or not it works. In this article, learn about whether Hydroxycut has any effect on people's weight loss goals. We also look at the possible side effects.

What is Hydroxycut?



Hydroxycut supplements claim to aid weight loss. Hydroxycut supplements claim to aid weight loss.

Hydroxycut is the brand name of a weight loss supplement that claims to help a person lose weight quickly.

Hydroxycut comes in a variety of forms, such as capsules, drink mixes, and gummies. The company offers several different types of Hydroxycut products, including:

Hydroxycut Hardcore Elite Sport

Hydroxycut Hardcore CLA Elite

Pro Clinical Hydroxycut Lose Weight

Pro Clinical Hydroxycut Non-Stimulant

Hydroxycut Max! for Women

Each of Hydroxycut's products aims to help a person lose weight. The most common ingredient included is caffeine. The remaining ingredients include a variety of extracts and minerals.

Does it work?

Hydroxycut's primary active ingredient is Coffea canephora robusta or coffee extract. This means it contains caffeine.

Although caffeine raises a person's heart rate and energy levels and may help reduce appetite, the effects are short-lived.

Early studies from the 1980s and 90s indicated some promise, but no current evidence suggests that caffeine is an effective solution for weight loss.

Hydroxycut's website states that scientific studies back the claims that their products work, but other sources indicate different results.

For example, a review of studies on C. canephora robusta found that the ingredient might promote weight loss, but that its effect was small. The researchers also stressed that more rigorous and more extended trials were necessary to determine its effectiveness.

Also, information published by the National Institutes of Health indicates that the main ingredient in Hydroxycut may have some positive impact on weight loss, but that clinical studies are of poor quality.

Even the people who took part in the clinical studies and lost weight while taking caffeine were not relying on a supplement alone. They followed an exercise routine and a low-calorie diet at the same time.

Safety and side effects



Hydroxycut products may have links to heart disease. Hydroxycut products may have links to heart disease.

Hydroxycut has a long history of issues with the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In 2004, the FDA banned the use of ephedra in weight loss products.

At the time, Hydroxycut contained ephedra, and the company had to change the formula to remove this ingredient.

From 2004 to 2009, the most common ingredients used in Hydroxycut products included caffeine, green tea extract, and various, undisclosed amounts of botanical extracts.

In 2009, the FDA recalled Hydroxycut products under a health fraud charge. At that time, the FDA had received more than 20 reports of serious health problems linked to Hydroxycut. These health problems included liver disease, seizures, heart disease, muscle problems, and death.

The FDA do not require supplement manufacturers, such as Hydroxycut, to test their products before introducing them.

Hydroxycut warns that people under 18 years of age should not use their products. It also warns that a person should stop using the product if they experience any adverse side effects.

Summary

Hydroxycut may offer some weight loss benefits due to its caffeine content, but there is a lack of sound evidence to back this up.

People should be aware that Hydroxycut has a dubious track record on safety. Before starting Hydroxycut, a person should speak to a doctor about how it may affect their overall health or interact with other medications or supplements.