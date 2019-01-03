According to a recent study, spirulina may help to reduce blood pressure. The researchers also identify the active compound that produces this benefit. Share on Pinterest Spirulina, which is available as a tablet, is widely used as a supplement. As the supplement movement shifts into top gear, researchers are examining a range of nutritional ingredients for their potential health benefits. Among this ever-growing clan of so-called superfoods is spirulina. Spirulina is the dried biomass of Spirulina platensis, a species of cyanobacteria or blue-green algae as they are more commonly known. Today, this ingredient is widely used as a supplement and added to certain foods, but it has a long history that stretches back to the Aztecs and ancient Africa. Historically, people harvested the bacteria from ponds and lakes and turned them into “cakes.” Because spirulina contains high levels of protein, iron, and other nutrients, it is of interest to researchers investigating food security, malnutrition, and even long-distance space travel.

Spirulina’s health benefits This nutrient-dense product has links with a range of health benefits. For instance, some research has shown it to have anti-inflammatory properties, help control levels of glucose and lipids in the blood, reduce the symptoms of allergic rhinitis, and even protect against some types of cancer. Although many of these claims lack adequate evidence , research into spirulina’s potential health benefits is ongoing. The most recent investigation is available in the journal Hypertension. The authors, from a number of institutions across Italy, including the Vascular Physiopathology Laboratory of the I.R.C.C.S. Neuromed in Pozzilli, investigated its potential to counteract arterial hypertension. Scientists have previously noted spirulina’s positive influence over blood pressure. In the current study, the scientists wanted to drill down into the details and understand exactly how it interacts with blood vessels to produce this benefit. First, they simulated the effects of digestion on spirulina, as first author Albino Carrizzo explains: “[W]e reproduced what happens in the human gut after ingesting the substance. This way we have been able to isolate the peptides that would be absorbed by our body.” Then, the researchers tested the “digested” spirulina on arteries extracted from mice. As they expected, spirulina caused relaxation of the arteries; an effect mediated by nitric oxide (NO). NO is known to play a vital role in maintaining healthy blood pressure, and for many individuals with hypertension, it is the NO mechanism that is at fault.