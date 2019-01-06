New research is suggesting that there may be physical structural differences in the brains of adolescents who are regularly bullied. Share on Pinterest A recent study charts brain changes linked to bullying. According to the National Center for Education Statistics and Bureau of Justice Statistics, between one and three students in the United States report being bullied at school. In recent years, cyberbullying has become a widespread problem. Cyberbullying is any bullying performed via cell phones, social media, or the Internet in general. Such devices allow bullies to continue their harassment anonymously and at any time of the day.

Bullying has serious effects on health One study revealed that childhood bullying has effects on health, and it can lead to significant costs for individuals, their families, and society at large. In the U.S., researchers estimate that the prevention of high school bullying could result in lifetime benefits of over $1 million per individual. New research now suggests that bullying may cause physical changes in the brain and increase the chance of mental illness. The study now appears in the journal Molecular Psychiatry. Erin Burke Quinlan, of King’s College London in the United Kingdom, and colleagues conducted this study. They analyzed questionnaires and brain scans of more than 600 young people from different countries in Europe. The participants were part of the IMAGEN long-term project. The goal of the study was to assess the brain development and mental health of young adults through questionnaires and high-resolution brain scans, taken when the participants were 14 and 19 years old. The scientists found that more than 30 of the participants had experienced chronic bullying. Then, they compared the data with those of young people who had not been victims of chronic bullying. The analysis showed that severe bullying was linked to changes in brain volume and levels of anxiety at age 19.