A thyroid-stimulating hormone test measures the levels of this hormone in the body. The test helps determine whether or not the thyroid, a small gland in the throat, is functioning correctly. The thyroid releases hormones that regulate metabolism and other bodily functions.

Normal thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) levels typically fall between 0.4 and 4.0 milliunits per liter (mU/L), according to the American Thyroid Association (ATA).

Higher levels suggest hypothyroidism, or an underactive thyroid, while lower levels indicate hyperthyroidism, or an overactive thyroid. When TSH and thyroid hormones are out of balance, this can cause a range of issues relating to the muscles, breathing, body temperature, and more.

In this article, we describe the TSH test in detail. We also explain what the results may indicate.

Procedure



A TSH blood test is similar to other simple blood tests.

A TSH blood test is similar to other simple blood tests.

A healthcare professional will usually draw blood from a vein on the inside of the elbow.

They will begin by cleaning the skin and may then place an elastic band around the upper arm to make the vein easier to access.

They will insert a needle into the vein, allowing blood to flow into the connecting tube and vial.

Once the vial contains enough blood to carry out the test, the healthcare professional will remove the needle and elastic band and place cotton wool or a bandage over the puncture site.

After labeling the blood sample, they will send it to a laboratory for testing.

What to expect

The procedure is quick, straightforward, and relatively painless.

People may feel a slight pinch when the needle first enters the skin. There may also be some minor bleeding following the removal of the needle.

Side effects are uncommon. When they do occur, they are usually mild and may include dizziness or nausea and slight skin bruising for a couple of days after the procedure.

Preparation

No preparation is necessary for a standard TSH test.

However, some people may be having other types of blood test at the same time, some of which may require overnight fasting or other preparations.

People using specific medications may need to stop taking them for a time before the TSH test because some drugs can affect the results.

A doctor can provide more information on how to prepare for the TSH test.

Why is the TSH test done?

A TSH test helps doctors determine how well the thyroid gland is functioning. People may require TSH testing for several different reasons, which we explore in more detail below.

Symptoms of a thyroid problem



The TSH test helps doctors diagnose common thyroid disorders, such as hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism.

The TSH test helps doctors diagnose common thyroid disorders, such as hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism.

The signs and symptoms of hyperthyroidism, in which the thyroid overproduces hormones, include:

anxiety or irritability

bulging eyes

fatigue

increased appetite

increased sensitivity to heat

menstrual changes

muscle weakness

rapid or irregular heart rate

sleep problems

increased sweating

thinning skin or hair

tremors

weight loss with no apparent cause

goiter, which is an abnormally enlarged thyroid gland

People with hypothyroidism, where the thyroid does not produce enough hormones, may experience signs and symptoms that include:

aches and pains

constipation

depression and memory problems

dry skin

fatigue

goiter

high cholesterol

hoarseness

low heart rate

menstrual changes

muscle weakness

sensitivity to cold temperatures

thinning hair

weight gain

A TSH test may also help indicate other types of thyroid problem, such as:

Graves' disease, which causes greater activity of the thyroid

Hashimoto's disease, an autoimmune condition where the body attacks the thyroid

thyroid nodules, which are lumps on the thyroid that contribute to an overactive thyroid

inflammation of the thyroid gland, called thyroiditis

postpartum thyroiditis, which is temporary thyroiditis following pregnancy

Already have a thyroid disorder diagnosis

People who have a known thyroid disorder may have regular TSH testing to monitor their condition and the effectiveness of their treatment.

Pregnancy

Some doctors will recommend that pregnant women have TSH tests to check their thyroid hormone levels.

According to the ATA, many experts support testing for thyroid disease in women who are pregnant or thinking of becoming pregnant.

Newborn babies in the United States will also often get a routine TSH test for congenital hypothyroidism as part of their screening program.

Normal results

Normal TSH ranges vary depending on several factors, including the testing laboratory.

The normal range is anywhere between 0.4 and 4.0 mU/L, but experts continue to debate this. Some research from 2017 cites an even wider range of levels as being normal.

People who are unsure what their results mean should speak to their doctor.

If a person's results show them to have high or low levels of TSH, they will usually require further testing to determine the underlying issue.

High TSH levels



Pregnancy can cause high TSH levels. Pregnancy can cause high TSH levels.

High TSH levels suggest an underactive thyroid.

However, pregnancy and Hashimoto's disease might also cause an abnormally high TSH reading.

Treatment for hypothyroidism involves taking medication daily to return hormone levels to normal.

It can sometimes take a while to determine the best dosage of medication.

Regular TSH testing can help ensure that people are getting the correct dosage to manage their specific condition.

Low TSH levels

TSH levels that are lower than normal may indicate:

hyperthyroidism

Graves' disease

taking too much iodine or thyroid medication

Certain medications, such as steroids or dopamine, can also cause a low reading.

Treatment options for an overactive thyroid include:

oral radioactive iodine to shrink the thyroid gland

antithyroid medications to stop excess hormone production

beta-blockers to alleviate some hyperthyroidism symptoms

surgery to remove most of the thyroid gland

Takeaway

Doctors use a TSH blood test to help diagnose thyroid disorders. An abnormal result typically requires further investigation to determine the exact issue.

Thyroid problems are usually easy to manage with medications, surgery, or a combination of both treatments. People who have a thyroid disorder are likely to require regular TSH testing to ensure that their symptoms remain under control.