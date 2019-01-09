A two-part study that examined both mice and humans revealed a strong link between inorganic phosphate, a food additive that is prevalent in the “Western diet,” and a lack of physical activity.

Share on Pinterest Inorganic phosphate is present in processed meat and cola.

According to the latest statistics from the United States Department of Health and Human Services, less than 5 percent of the country’s adult population engage in 30 minutes of physical activity every day.

Over 80 percent of U.S. adults do not follow the recommended guidelines for aerobic exercise and resistance training.

Also, only 1 in 3 people manage to exercise for the recommended amount every week.

Why are U.S. adults so sedentary? New research may now have found the culprit in a food additive present in meat, soda, and some processed foods: inorganic phosphate.

Scientists at the University of Texas (UT) Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas examined the link between inorganic phosphate and sedentarism in both mice and humans.

Phosphate contains phosphorus, an element that the body needs to “build and repair bones and teeth, help nerves function, and make muscles contract.”

The researchers — led by Dr. Wanpen Vongpatanasin, a professor of medicine at UT Southwestern Medical Center — published their results in the journal Circulation.