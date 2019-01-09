'Coaxing' stem cells to form new bone tissue

Published Published Today
By
Fact checked by Isabel Godfrey
New research has identified a possible way to manipulate certain stem cells to generate new bone tissue. The results of this investigation could vastly improve the outcome for people with skeletal injuries or conditions such as osteoporosis.
medical illustration of human skeleton
A new study looks at how to encourage stem cells to form new bone tissue rather than other types of tissue.

Stem cells are undifferentiated cells that have the potential to specialize and undertake any function.

Much recent research has focused on how best to use stem cells for therapeutic purposes. Researchers are particularly interested in how to manipulate them to create new tissue that can successfully replace damaged sets of cells or those that are no longer functional.

In a new study from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, MD, Dr. Aaron James and his team have looked into the mechanisms that allow certain types of stem cell, which are known as "perivascular stem cells," to form new bone tissue.

These stem cells tend to turn into either fat tissue or bone tissue. To date, it has been unclear what, exactly, determines their fate.

"Our bones have a limited pool of stem cells to draw from to create new bone. If we could coax these cells toward a bone cell fate and away from fat, it would be a great advancement in our ability to promote bone health and healing."

Dr. Aaron James

The investigators conducted their research in a rat model as well as in human cell cultures, and they report their findings in the journal Scientific Reports.

The protein that drives cell fate

Previous studies that Dr. James conducted have suggested that a particular signaling protein called WISP-1 is likely to drive the fate of perivascular stem cells by "telling" them whether to form fat or bone tissue.

In the current study, the researchers sought to prove WISP-1's role in determining stem cell fate by genetically modifying a set of human stem cells to stop them from producing this protein.

When they compared gene activity in the engineered stem cells with gene activity in cells that still produced WISP-1, the researchers confirmed that the protein played an important role. In the cells without WISP-1, four of the genes responsible for fat formation had a 50–200 percent higher level of activity than they did in the cells continuing to produce WISP-1.

This also indicated that the correct dosage of this signaling protein could drive the stem cells to form bone tissue instead of fat tissue.

As expected, when the researchers then modified stem cells to increase WISP-1 production, they noticed that three of the genes that stimulate bone tissue growth became twice as active compared with those in stem cells with normal levels of the signaling protein.

At the same time, the activity of genes that stimulated the growth of fat tissue — such as peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor gamma (PPARG) — was 42 percent lower in stem cells with a WISP-1 boost, and this decrease occurred in favor of genes that determine bone tissue growth.

Stem cell intervention shows promise

In the next stage of the study, the scientists used a rat model to determine whether WISP-1 could boost bone healing in spinal fusion, a type of medical intervention that requires joining two or more vertebrae (spine bones) to form a single bone.

The therapeutic use of spinal fusion is to improve back pain or spinal stability in the context of various conditions that affect the spine, such as scoliosis.

Implants 'made of your own cells' could end back pain
Implants 'made of your own cells' could end back pain
Researchers are aiming to use a person's own cells to grow intervertebral discs in the lab.
Read now

Usually, "Such a procedure requires a massive amount of new bone cells," explains Dr. James. "If we could direct bone cell creation at the site of the fusion, we could help patients recover more quickly and reduce the risk of complications," he notes.

In the current study, the researchers injected human stem cells that had active WISP-1 into rats. They did this between the vertebrae that were due to become joined as part of the fusion procedure.

After 4 weeks, Dr. James and his team found that the animals still displayed high levels of WISP-1 in their spinal tissue. Moreover, new bone tissue was already forming in the right places, allowing the vertebrae to become "welded."

Conversely, rats that had received the same surgical intervention but without the WISP-1 boost did not present any vertebral fusion during this same period.

"We hope our findings will advance the development of cellular therapies to promote bone formation after surgeries like this one and for other skeletal injuries and diseases, such as broken bones and osteoporosis," Dr. James declares.

In the future, the research team also aims to find out whether reducing WISP-1 levels in stem cells could lead them to form fat tissue, which could help promote faster wound healing.

Related coverage

What to know about bone grafts Doctors use bone grafts in the treatment of a variety of health issues, including fractures, bone infections, spinal fusions, tumors, and joint problems. In this article, learn about the different types of bone grafts and replacement materials. We also cover the possible risks, complications, and the recovery process. Read now
Bones: All you need to know An introduction to bones. We discuss their function, the different types of bones in the human body, and the cells that are involved. Read now
Osteoporosis explained Osteoporosis occurs when bone density decreases. This affects the structure and strength of bones and makes fractures more likely. Osteoporosis is most common in women after menopause, but anyone can develop it. Smoking and a poor diet increase the risk. Here, learn about prevention, symptoms, treatments, and more. Read now
All you need to know about bone marrow Bone marrow is a soft, gelatinous tissue inside some bones. There are two types of bone marrow, red and yellow, which produce the stem cells and blood cells that are essential to a person's health. This article discusses bone marrow in great detail, including what happens if the bone marrow does not function properly. Read now
What are bone lesions? Types and treatment Bone lesions are lumps or masses of abnormal tissue produced when cells within the bone start to divide uncontrollably. They can stem from an injury or infection, and they may result in bone tumors. Symptoms may include pain, stiffness, or sometimes a painless lump. The outlook will depend on the cause. Find out more. Read now
Have a medical question? Connect with an online doctor
Get started
Stem Cell Research
Biology / Biochemistry Bones / Orthopedics

Recommended related news

Popular in: Stem Cell Research

Scroll to top