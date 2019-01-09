Benefits of the hepatitis B vaccine for newborns

Last reviewed Last reviewed Wed 9 Jan 2019
By Jon Johnson
Reviewed by
There is no cure for hepatitis B infection, so doctors rely on vaccinations to help prevent it. Hepatitis B attacks the liver and may lead to life-threatening complications without treatment.

Hepatitis B infection is a potentially serious condition. According to a new American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) policy, newborns should now get their first hepatitis B vaccine in their first day of life.

Although most people consider the vaccine to be crucial to the safety of a child, others oppose it. In many cases, this opposition is due to misinformation or concern for the child.

Why is it recommended?

injection and a newborn baby
The hepatitis B vaccine is very safe.

The AAP recommend that newborns receive their first dose of the hepatitis B vaccine within the first 24 hours of their life.

One reason for this is that it is possible for the birth mother to pass the infection onto the baby, which is known as a perinatal infection.

If a newborn contracts hepatitis B, there is a significant chance that this infection will be chronic, meaning that it will persist for a long time.

Without treatment, it is possible that the infant will die from complications of the infection.

Benefits of the hepatitis B vaccine

The main benefit of the vaccine is its effectiveness. The AAP note that if doctors give the first dose of the hepatitis B vaccine within 24 hours of the baby's delivery, it is 75 to 95 percent effective in preventing the passage of hepatitis B from the birth mother to the baby.

If the newborn also receives the medication hepatitis B immune globulin (HBIG) at the correct time and a series of follow-up vaccines, the AAP estimate that the infection rate drops to between 0.7 and 1.1 percent.

For the best possible protection, the baby will need to complete the full series of vaccines.

Is it safe?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) state that the vaccine is very safe. The full series of the vaccine provides the highest possible level of protection from the infection.

Some people still express concern about the safety of vaccination. The reasons for this worry may vary.

Part of the fear may be due to older research. For example, a 2009 study indicated an association between the Engerix B vaccine, a specific type of hepatitis B vaccine, and an increased risk of damage to the central nervous system (CNS) later in life.

However, the researchers note that this was the exception, not the rule. They also highlight the need for more studies to validate this finding.

On the whole, their research indicates that hepatitis B vaccination generally does not increase the risk of damage to the CNS.

Vaccines are subject to constant safety monitoring both during production and once doctors begin to administer them to people. Any signs of a potentially dangerous response to a vaccine would result in immediate recall.

The majority of research indicates that hepatitis B vaccines are a safe and effective way to prevent the infection.

Possible side effects

As with any medication, the hepatitis B vaccine carries the risk of side effects.

These side effects are usually very mild. The person may have a slight fever or experience soreness in the area of the shot for a few days.

According to the CDC, the hepatitis B vaccine cannot cause hepatitis B. Although manufacturers use parts of the hepatitis B virus to create the vaccine, these are inactive. They serve only to train the body to fight against the specific cells of the virus.

What is the difference between hepatitis B and C?
What is the difference between hepatitis B and C?
There are different types of hepatitis infection. Learn more about the differences between hepatitis B and hepatitis C here.
Read now

Rare side effects and associations

While many people misunderstand or misstate the dangers of some aspects of vaccination, there are still possibly severe conditions that may have an association with immunization for hepatitis B.

A review in the Journal of Preventive Medicine and Hygiene discusses these possible rare complications. It is important to note that these results do not mean that the vaccination causes these conditions but that there may be an association between them.

Possible complications include:

  • the abnormal cessation of breathing, called apnea, in preterm babies
  • vasculitis, or inflammation of the blood vessels
  • a hypotonic-hyporesponsive episode, which causes muscular issues and pale skin
  • immune thrombocytopenic purpura, which causes red spots on the skin

In very rare cases, an infant may also have an extreme allergic reaction to the vaccine. Any signs of anaphylaxis, such as the baby appearing to have trouble breathing, breaking out in a rash, or changing skin tones, indicate the need for immediate medical attention.

What are the risks of not getting the vaccine?

New born baby
The long-term risks of not getting the vaccine include cirrhosis of the liver and liver cancer.

The main risk of the baby not getting the vaccine is that they may contract the hepatitis B virus.

Hepatitis B primarily attacks the liver, causing inflammation that can damage this organ over time. An acute infection lasts for less than 6 months, and it may cause no symptoms in some people.

Other people do experience symptoms, which may include:

  • loss of appetite
  • pain in the muscles
  • pain in the joints
  • general fatigue

Many acute infections resolve without treatment. If the infection persists for 6 months or more, doctors will refer to it as chronic. Chronic infections increase a person's risk of damage to the liver over time.

As this damage builds up, it can scar the liver, which is known as cirrhosis. This long-term damage may result in other complications, including liver cancer.

According to the Immunization Action Coalition, about 3,000 Americans die each year from liver failure or liver cancer resulting from hepatitis B.

Takeaway

Experts consider the hepatitis B vaccine to be safe and effective.

People should ideally receive the vaccine at as young an age as possible to protect them from contracting hepatitis B. The AAP recommend vaccinating newborns on the day of their birth. Although most pregnant women receive testing for hepatitis B as part of their prenatal care, the test can occasionally give a false negative result.

There is no cure for hepatitis B. Even people who recover from the infection may have a higher risk of health complications later in life. The CDC conclude that vaccination is the best way to prevent hepatitis B.

Related coverage

Everything you need to know about hepatitis C Hepatitis C (HCV) is a viral liver condition that often remains undiagnosed due to a lack of distinctive symptoms. It spreads through blood-to-blood contact, primarily when people use injectable drugs. Antiviral drugs are now available to treat HCV, but they can be expensive. In this article, learn more about HCV. Read now
Is there a vaccine for hepatitis C? While vaccines exist for hepatitis A and B, researchers are still developing a vaccine for hepatitis C. Learn more about future treatments in this article. Read now
What are the symptoms of autoimmune hepatitis? Autoimmune hepatitis occurs when the immune system attacks the liver. Symptoms include fatigue, nausea, a loss of appetite, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Learn more here. Read now
What are the side effects of the tetanus shot? The tetanus shot protects people from the tetanus infection. It is an important vaccination to have. Most people will not have side effects, but potential ones may include redness and swelling, pain at the injection site, and headaches. Learn more about the side effects of the tetanus shot here. Read now
Everything you need to know about hepatitis B Hepatitis B is a viral infection that is transmitted through the exchange of various bodily fluids. Many people have the virus with no symptoms, while others develop severe liver disease, irreversible liver damage, or liver cancer. Find out here all about hepatitis B, and what precautions to take to avoid transmission. Read now
Immune System / Vaccines
Infectious Diseases / Bacteria / Viruses Pediatrics / Children's Health

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Wed 9 January 2019.

    Visit our Immune System / Vaccines category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Immune System / Vaccines.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Johnson, Jon. "Benefits of the hepatitis B vaccine for newborns." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 9 Jan. 2019. Web.
    9 Jan. 2019. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/324136.php>

    APA
    Johnson, J. (2019, January 9). "Benefits of the hepatitis B vaccine for newborns." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Popular in: Immune System / Vaccines

Scroll to top