Dermalex is an over-the-counter skin cream that people can use to treat psoriasis. Unlike some other psoriasis creams, it does not contain steroids. However, there is little research to support its safety and effectiveness.

Psoriasis is a skin condition that causes skin cells to multiply faster than usual, resulting in a buildup of skin cells. This cell accumulation leads to itchy, inflamed, scaly patches of skin and often silvery plaques too. Creams and lotions are available to help relieve these symptoms.

In this article, we consider the evidence for the effectiveness of Dermalex in treating psoriasis. We also cover its safety, how to use it, and the possible side effects and risks.

Can Dermalex treat psoriasis?



Dermalex may be safe to use, but a person should consult a doctor before beginning treatment.

Dermalex is a popular brand of cream that the UK company Omega Pharma Ltd produce and sell worldwide. The company offer a specific Dermalex cream to treat psoriasis, which is called Dermalex Psoriasis Treatment.

According to the manufacturer's website, Dermalex Psoriasis Treatment works by:

reducing itching and scaling resulting from psoriasis moisturizing the skin repairing the skin barrier

The manufacturers state that Dermalex returns skin cell production to normal by treating the swelling and inflammation that cause itching and by stimulating the skin's repair mechanisms.

Although they claim that clinical studies have shown Dermalex to be effective, they do not name the publications that featured these studies or explain where to find them.

There do not appear to be any published studies looking at whether Dermalex Psoriasis Treatment is effective for the treatment of psoriasis. Given the relatively high price of the product and the lack of published clinical evidence, a person should think carefully before committing to the product.

However, some people may find that this medication helps relieve their symptoms. People can try a range of products to find the one that works for them.

Is Dermalex safe?

There is little safety information available about Dermalex, but many people do use it without reporting problems.

The Dermalex website advises people to check with a doctor or pharmacist if they are going to use Dermalex in combination with other medications.

How to use Dermalex

The Dermalex website recommends that people apply a small amount of the cream up to three times a day, massaging it into the areas of their skin that psoriasis is affecting. They advise using it on damp skin for the first 3 days.

Are there any side effects?

The Dermalex website notes that an individual may experience a slight stinging sensation the first few times that they apply the product. However, this should pass with subsequent applications.

The manufacturers do not specify any other side effects. However, they note that if a person does experience any adverse side effects, they should stop using the product and consult a doctor.

How to choose the right psoriasis treatment



Various treatment options for psoriasis have a solid evidence base to support them. The type of treatment that a person needs will depend on the severity of their psoriasis, its location on their body, and whether or not there are any complicating factors.

Psoriasis treatments include the following:

moisturizers to reduce the itching, scaling, and inflammation of patches of psoriasis

medicated creams, such as corticosteroids, to reduce swelling and redness

synthetic vitamin creams containing vitamin A or vitamin D

light therapy for psoriasis, also called phototherapy, for long-term symptom management

avoiding triggers for psoriasis flares, such as smoking, stress, and skin injury

targeting the underlying cause of psoriasis using oral medications that work throughout a person's body, such as methotrexate, biologics, or cyclosporine

Many of these treatment options require a prescription, and some can have adverse side effects, especially if someone uses them for an extended period. However, this is not always the case.

A medical professional will be able to advise a person on any potential risks, how to manage these, and whether the possible benefits outweigh them.

Some natural home remedies may also relieve the symptoms of psoriasis through antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, or anti-itch effects. Home remedies for psoriasis include the following:

Outlook

There is a good evidence base for a variety of psoriasis treatments, which include products that are available over the counter, light therapies, and oral medications.

Some people may find Dermalex effective in relieving their psoriasis symptoms. Currently, however, there is no published evidence to demonstrate its effectiveness.

As it is relatively expensive and lacks a published clinical evidence base, a person may wish to explore other options before using Dermalex.