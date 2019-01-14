Elevated levels have also previously been associated with both brain damage and cognitive decline.

The findings, published in Translational Medicine , note that higher levels of tau are a sign of Alzheimer’s disease .

Researchers from the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, MO, found that older people who experience less slow-wave sleep (in other words, deep sleep) have elevated levels of a brain protein called tau.

A recent study suggests that a warning sign may come before any symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease: Adults who do not get enough deep sleep may be on their way to developing the disease.

Slow-wave sleep helps people consolidate their memories and experiences, and getting enough of this type of sleep helps people wake up refreshed and energized.

In order to find out if there is a connection between a lack of deep sleep and the development of Alzheimer’s, the authors put together a study that involved 119 people aged 60 years or older.

A full 80 percent of the participants had no cognition problems, and the rest had only mild impairment. To conduct the study, researchers monitored their sleep at home over the course of a week.

They gave each participant a portable electroencephalogram, or EEG, monitor that measured brain waves as they slumbered. The participants also wore a watch-like sensor to help track body movement.

In addition, they kept sleep logs that included how much they slept at night and whether they napped during the day.

The researchers also measured the amount of amyloid beta and tau in the brain and in the cerebrospinal fluid found around the brain and spinal cord. There were two ways to do this — 38 people underwent PET brain scans, and 104 people underwent spinal taps, with 27 people doing both.

When they looked at the data collected, they found that those adults who experienced less slow-wave sleep had higher amounts of tau in the brain, and they also had a higher tau-to-amyloid ratio in their cerebrospinal fluid.

“The key is that it wasn’t the total amount of sleep that was linked to tau, it was the slow-wave sleep, which reflects quality of sleep,” noted first study author Dr. Brendan Lucey, director of the Washington University Sleep Medicine Center and an assistant professor of neurology.

“The people with increased tau pathology were actually sleeping more at night and napping more in the day, but they weren’t getting as good quality sleep,” he explained.