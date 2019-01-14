Most sleeping pills are so strong that the sound of a fire alarm is unlikely to wake those who take them. However, a new study, published in the journal Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience, proposes a safer alternative to these drugs.

One-third of adults in the United States do not get enough sleep on a regular basis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Between 50 and 70 million individuals in the country either have sleep disorders such as insomnia or live with sleep deprivation.

The CDC also report that about 4 percent of the U.S. population over the age of 20 take sleeping pills and that this figure tends to increase with age and education.

According to the same source, 1 in 8 adults in the country who have sleeping problems take sleeping aids.

But how safe are these drugs? Researchers have linked various adverse health effects with the prolonged use of sleeping aids, and the risk of addiction is well-known.

New research points to another safety hazard that sleeping pills may pose. Professor Tomoyuki Kuwaki, Ph.D., of Kagoshima University in Japan, and colleagues note in their paper that retaining “the ability to wake from sleep in response to dangerous situations is an ideal characteristic of safe hypnotics.”

But most sleeping pills do not have this characteristic. In a trial of widely used hypnotics quoted by the researchers, half of the participants who took the drugs did not wake up at the sound of a fire alarm.

However, Prof. Kuwaki and the team may have found a solution to this problem. The researchers tested a novel hypnotic drug in mice and found that the rodents woke up as quickly as their drug-free counterparts when confronted with a danger signal. They were also able to fall back asleep just as quickly when the threat was gone.