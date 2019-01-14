Most people struggle with back pain at some point, and its effects on the quality of life can be far-reaching. A new study looks at the outcomes of different types of back pain over time in a representative cohort.

Past research has shown that back pain — specifically lower back pain — is the “leading cause of activity limitation and work absence throughout much of the world.”

Moreover, according to a study previously covered by Medical News Today, back pain is also associated with numerous mental health symptoms, including anxiety and depression.

Due to the far-reaching effects and the fact that the right treatment can often be difficult to find, healthcare costs for back pain can be quite steep.

One study , published in JAMA in 2016, found that in 2013 alone, “low back and neck pain accounted for the third-highest amount” spent on healthcare in the United States, coming to an estimated total of $87.6 billion.

Now, three specialists at the Krembil Research Institute in Toronto, Canada, have looked into the effects of back pain in the general population over time, assessing information about comorbidities (coexisting health conditions), disability, and the use of medication, among other factors.