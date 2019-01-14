What are the benefits of oatmeal?

Last reviewed Last reviewed Mon 14 Jan 2019
By Jenna Fletcher
Reviewed by
Oatmeal is a very popular breakfast food that consists of oats and a liquid, such as water, cow's milk, or plant-based milk. Full of nutrients and fiber, oats are one of the most nutritious whole-grain foods that a person can consume.

Oats offer many science-backed health benefits, including:

In this article, we list the potential benefits of oatmeal and provide its nutritional information. The benefits include:

1. Providing antioxidants

benefits of oatmeal
Oatmeal contains high levels of antioxidants, which can improve blood flow in the body.

Oatmeal contains high levels of antioxidants.

Specifically, it contains polyphenols, which are plant-based compounds that are rich in avenanthramides.

Avenanthramides are a type of antioxidant that exists almost exclusively in oats.

Avenanthramides can benefit people by:

2. Improving insulin response and reducing blood sugar

Oatmeal contains a soluble fiber called beta-glucan that can help improve insulin response and possibly reduce blood sugar too.

People with type 2 diabetes may find that incorporating oatmeal into their diet helps them manage their blood sugar levels, as long as they do not add extra sugar to the dish.

A review of research on the benefits of oatmeal for people with type 2 diabetes found that oatmeal has a positive effect on blood sugar control. The authors stated that more research is necessary to test the safety of oatmeal for people with type 1 diabetes.

3. Providing plenty of vitamins and minerals

Oatmeal is a nutrient-rich food that contains many vitamins and minerals while being low in calories.

Eating low-calorie foods that are high in nutrients can provide a person with the nutrients that their body needs while helping them lose weight or maintain a healthy weight.

Oatmeal contains:

4. Improving cholesterol levels

benefits of oatmeal cholesterol
Eating oatmeal can reduce total cholesterol levels.

There is some evidence to back up the claim that oatmeal can support healthy cholesterol levels due to its beta-glucan content.

A 2014 review determined that oatmeal can reduce total cholesterol levels if people consume 3 grams (g) or more of beta-glucan a day.

According to the research, beta glucan decreased low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, or "bad cholesterol," but did not affect high-density lipoprotein cholesterol, or "good cholesterol."

5. Promoting healthful bacteria in the digestive tract

The beta-glucan in oatmeal forms a gel-like substance when it mixes with water. This solution coats the stomach and digestive tract.

The coating feeds good bacteria in the gut, which increases their growth rate and can contribute to a healthy gut.

A small study examining oatmeal's effect on bacterial growth found that it could have a positive effect.

Are oats good for you?
Are oats good for you?
Learn more about the health benefits of oats and the different types available here.
Read now

6. Managing weight

Oatmeal is rich in soluble fiber, so people tend to feel full more quickly after eating it than they do after consuming other foods.

Feeling full can help a person reduce their portion size and achieve their weight loss goals.

Researchers looking at the effect of oatmeal on appetite concluded that it increased fullness and decreased the desire to eat for the next 4 hours.

7. Reducing the risk of asthma

Asthma is a common condition that often develops during childhood. There is some evidence to suggest that specific foods can be a risk factor for developing asthma, while others may reduce the risk.

For example, a study of 3,781 children determined that those who ate oats as one of their first foods were less likely to develop asthma by the age of 5 years. Other foods that may reduce the risk include:

  • wheat
  • rye
  • barley cereals
  • fish
  • eggs

8. Relieving constipation

Constipation is a common gastrointestinal problem that affects almost everyone at some point.

The fiber in oatmeal can help keep waste in the gastrointestinal tract moving, which can relieve or prevent constipation.

Nutrition

benefits of cup of oatmeal
One cup of cooked oatmeal contains 5.94 g of protein.

Oatmeal includes several key nutrients.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, one cup of cooked oatmeal contains:

  • 166 calories
  • 5.94 g of protein
  • 4.00 g of dietary fiber
  • 3.56 g of fat

How to make oatmeal

Oatmeal is available in several different varieties, including:

  • oat groat
  • steel-cut
  • crushed
  • rolled

Oat groat takes the longest to cook, as it comprises whole oats. Steel-cut, crushed, and rolled oats take less time to prepare.

Unless the packaging says otherwise, people can make oatmeal by boiling the oats in cow's milk, plant-based milk, or water. Cooking times will vary and can range from 10 to 60 minutes.

To cook oatmeal, a person should follow the instructions on the packaging. The steps will usually involve:

  • bringing 1.5 cups of milk or water to the boil
  • stirring in one-half of a cup of oats
  • reducing the heat to medium
  • simmering for 10 to 20 minutes for steel-cut, crushed, or rolled oats
  • simmering for 50 to 60 minutes for oat groat
  • stirring in additional optional ingredients, such as spices or sweeteners

Although instant varieties of oatmeal usually cook very quickly, they are also the most processed. Instant oatmeal often contains added sugar and preservatives.

Summary

Oatmeal is one of the most nutritious breakfast foods. It may help a person lose weight, reduce their risk of heart disease, and lower their blood sugar levels.

It is best to choose varieties of oatmeal that are less processed and to limit added sugars.

Related coverage

Oats: Are they gluten-free and are they healthful? Oats are high in fiber and contain antioxidants and important minerals. Being gluten-free, they can safe for those with celiac disease, but some caution is needed. Find out more about the health benefits and concerns relating to oats, and learn some tasty recipes that can help you get more oats into your diet. Read now
Does the oatmeal diet work for weight loss? The oatmeal diet is a fad diet that involves eating only or mostly oatmeal. Advocates claim that it can help a person to lose weight quickly, but no evidence suggests that it safe or effective in the long term. Learn about the potential benefits and risks of the oatmeal diet in this article. Read now
How much fiber should I eat per day? Most Americans eat less fiber than the USDA daily recommendations suggest. This article looks at the guidelines for fiber intake in men, women, and children. We also talk about how fiber can help with weight loss, and discuss how much fiber is too much. Learn about good sources of dietary fiber and a handy meal plan. Read now
Health benefits of quinoa Pronounced “keen-wah,” this ancient grain provides a wide array of health benefits. First cultivated over 5,000 years ago, quinoa is rich in antioxidants and nutrients such as iron and magnesium. Here, we explore research that explains the healthful effects of quinoa and describe how to add it to the diet. Read now
Is oatmeal good for people with diabetes? Oatmeal is a nutritious food that is high in carbohydrates, but it is good for people with diabetes. Find out more about the pros and cons of this staple food. Read now
Nutrition / Diet
Cholesterol Heart Disease Obesity / Weight Loss / Fitness

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Mon 14 January 2019.

    Visit our Nutrition / Diet category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Nutrition / Diet.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Fletcher, Jenna. "What are the benefits of oatmeal?." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 14 Jan. 2019. Web.
    14 Jan. 2019. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/324176.php>

    APA
    Fletcher, J. (2019, January 14). "What are the benefits of oatmeal?." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Popular in: Nutrition / Diet

Scroll to top