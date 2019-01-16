Dogs can be great friends — they will offer unconditional love, joy, and company. But they can also support your health and well-being in other, more specific ways. Fresh evidence now suggests that dogs could help people with type 1 diabetes manage their condition with extra confidence.

Share on Pinterest Our canine friends can ‘sniff out’ hypoglycemia, a new study shows.

Tradition has it that dogs are our best friends, and researchers have been putting this special connection between canines and people to good use.

Dogs are currently trained to sniff out illegal drugs at airports, to support people with impaired vision, as therapy animals for people living with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and even, sometimes, to detect cancer in people.

A new study now delivers fresh evidence, supporting the idea that dogs can also help people with diabetes by alerting them to a hypoglycemic episode.

Hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) is a risk for people with diabetes — especially type 1 diabetes — who need to take insulin to lower their, typically, high blood sugar levels.

However, the treatment can sometimes lead to hypoglycemic episodes, which can cause loss of consciousness and even seizures if the person does not address the symptoms immediately.

For this reason, a team of researchers from the University of Bristol in the United Kingdom has been looking at how accurately dogs that people have trained can detect hypoglycemia in individuals with type 1 diabetes.

The researchers collaborated with Medical Detection Dogs, a UK-based charity invested in the training of dogs for medical detection purposes.