Recently, bone broth has enjoyed a boost in popularity. To add to its new-found fame, a recent study concludes that it could have benefits for heart health, too.

Bone broth is a soup containing brewed bones and connective tissue.

Slowly cooking the bones in vinegar releases some of the nutrients that a person might otherwise discard with the rest of the carcass.

According to some quarters, drinking bone broth carries a multitude of benefits.

From reducing inflammation to improving sleep, bone broth can seemingly do no wrong.

Although some are hailing bone broths as “the new coffee,” there is little evidence to support its benefits.

It is true that bone broth delivers nutrients, including amino acids and minerals, but not in any higher quantities than might be found in many other foods.

Bone broth contains collagen, leading some supporters to claim that bone broth improves skin health and joint function. However, collagen that we consume never reaches the skin or joints because it is broken down into amino acids by the digestive system.

The authors of the most recent study into bone broth published their findings in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry. They focused on the amino acids and peptides that the bone and connective tissue produce as they break down.