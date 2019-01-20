Being overweight can lead to several health problems. Scientists now believe that obesity in the stomach area could even have associations with a smaller brain size.

Researchers already know that the size of the brain can determine its health and function.

However, they know much less about what affects brain size itself.

According to Mark Hamer, a professor at Loughborough University in the United Kingdom:

“Existing research has linked brain shrinkage to memory decline and a higher risk of dementia, but research on whether extra body fat is protective or detrimental to brain size has been inconclusive.”

Prof. Hamer is one of the authors of a new study focusing on the impact of body fat on brain size.

Published in the journal Neurology, the study used a particularly large sample size in comparison with others on the same topic.

In total, 9,652 people involved in the UK Biobank — which is a database that tracks the health of around 500,000 people — agreed to take part. Participants were aged 55, on average.