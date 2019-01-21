Recent research reveals that leaky capillaries in the brain could have a role in the development of Alzheimer’s disease. Share on Pinterest Changes in blood vessel permeability offer new clues about the onset of dementia. Dementia, the main type of which is Alzheimer’s disease, affects about 50 million people worldwide. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, over 5 million people in the United States are living with Alzheimer’s. This number is expected to reach 14 million by 2050. For this reason, it is becoming more and more important to diagnose these health conditions earlier, and to locate new targets for drugs to slow down or prevent the condition. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have approved some drugs that help with the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease, but none of them treat the underlying cause. A new study conducted at the University of Southern California (USC) in Los Angeles could pave the way for new, more effective treatments. The findings now appear in the journal Nature Medicine.

Leaky capillaries in the brain Previous studies indicated that two toxic proteins, amyloid and tau, may be “the trigger and bullet” in the development of Alzheimer’s. Findings showed that soluble forms of amyloid and tau work together to damage healthy neurons. The new 5-year study — which involved 161 older adults — revealed that people with the worst memory problems also had leaky blood vessels, regardless of the presence of toxic proteins. According to Berislav Zlokovic, who is the director of the Zilkha Neurogenetic Institute at the Keck School of Medicine at USC, “The fact that we’re seeing the blood vessels leaking, independent of tau and independent of amyloid, when people have cognitive impairment on a mild level, suggests it could be a totally separate process or a very early process.” “It didn’t matter whether people had amyloid or tau pathology; they still had cognitive impairment,” adds first study author Daniel Nation, an assistant professor of psychology at the USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences.