A recent analysis provides more evidence that inappropriate prescribing of antibiotics is common in the United States. Share on Pinterest An analysis of antibiotic prescriptions for more than 19 million people found that over 23 percent were for ‘inappropriate’ use of antibiotics. Researchers from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, MA, and Northwestern University in Chicago, IL, analyzed prescription data on 19.2 million people. The data came from the records of privately-insured U.S. children and adults under the age of 65 years who claimed for outpatient antibiotic prescriptions during 2016. The analysis revealed that 23.2 percent of that year’s antibiotic prescription fills were for “inappropriate” use of these medications. The three conditions that most commonly led to inappropriate prescribing of antibiotics were colds, coughs, and chest infections. A full account of the findings now features in the BMJ.

Antibiotics and antibiotic resistance Antibiotics are drugs that kill bacteria. They do not work against viruses. Taking antibiotics to treat a viral infection, such as a cold or flu, is an example of inappropriate use. Inappropriate prescribing and use of antibiotics contributes to antibiotic resistance, which is the ability of bacteria to survive drugs that once used to kill them. Antibiotic resistance is a growing problem and an urgent threat to public health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), every year in the U.S., around 2 million people acquire antibiotic-resistant infections, and more than 23,000 people die because of them.

Introducing a new classification scheme The recent study offers a new classification scheme that could be useful for “future efforts to comprehensively measure outpatient antibiotic appropriateness in the U.S.,” note the authors. The scheme gives a measure of appropriateness for each prescription fill for antibiotics based on the diagnosis code that medical coders assign to the insurance claim during the billing process. The diagnostic coding system that the scheme uses is the ICD-10-CM , which has nearly 100,000 codes. For each code on a claim, the researchers determined whether prescribing the antibiotic was either “always,” “sometimes,” or “never” justified. The study paper gives an example of a prescription fill for amoxicillin on which the justifications, according to the diagnosis codes on the claim, were fever, cough, and pneumonia. The researchers designated these justifications as follows: fever (never), cough (never), and pneumonia (always). In this case, because of pneumonia, they decided that the prescription was appropriate. In another amoxicillin example, the team decided that the prescription was “potentially appropriate.” While two of the codes were for conditions that never justify the use of the antibiotic, one was for acute sinusitis, which can only sometimes justify its use. Finally, in a third example, they decided that the prescription was inappropriate because the diagnosis codes were for cough, fever, and acute bronchitis, all of which scored a “never.” None of these conditions justifies a prescription for amoxicillin.