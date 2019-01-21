Scientists have uncovered a mechanism through which a toxic brain protein that is a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease can damage neurons, or brain cells.

Share on Pinterest New research uncovers the mechanism that leads to the progressive loss of brain cells that characterizes Alzheimer’s disease.

The team at the Grenoble Institute of Neurosciences in France that made the discovery also suggests a potential way to disarm the mechanism during the early stages of the disease.

The study concerns the functioning of dendritic spines, which are the tiny structures in the branching parts of brain cells that receive signals from other brain cells.

It appears that beta-amyloid, a toxic protein that builds up in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s disease, triggers a mechanism that disrupts the functioning of dendritic spines.

The mechanism disables a protein called cofilin 1, and the activity of this protein is crucial for the healthy functioning of dendritic spines.

The Journal of Neuroscience has recently published a study paper on the research.

It describes how the team used brain tissue samples from mouse models and people with Alzheimer’s disease to arrive at their findings.

A key finding was that exposure to beta-amyloid peptides, which are the building blocks of the toxic protein, led to an increase in the inactive form of cofilin 1.

“What is more,” notes study co-author José Martínez-Hernández, Ph.D., who now works in the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at the University of the Basque Country in Spain, “the beta-amyloid peptides lead to fewer spines in the long term; when they cease to be functional, they are gradually lost over time.”